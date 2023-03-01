Commissioners have a duty to deny gravel pit
Thank you for publishing a representation of the Feb. 22 preliminary BoCC meeting.
For clarification, the chairs were arranged in 15 rows of 20 chairs, with nearly all but the first row filled and people standing in the rear. A conservative estimate of attendance is 225 and a generous estimate is 300, not “dozens” as reported.
In addition, I felt that your article portrays the applicant in an "expert" light, because he has hired consultants who have declared themselves as "experts." To that end, I disagree.
The most unimpressive report was from Tom Peterson, Executive Director of Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association who declared “Elam” an excellent neighbor. Whether paid by or asked by Matt Miles to present, he presented no relevant competent evidence.
Joey Burns (Eagle Land Brokerage) did not author the LIS document on home valuation. His son’s name, Brayden Burns, is on that paper. Brayden is not a licensed real estate agent, appraiser, researcher or scientist. The land broker claimed he performed “experiments." That is an insult to research. The data proves that fewer people buy and sell real estate the closer one lives to a pit. Those were sham letters written by a friend for a friend; no relevant competent evidence, either.
When asked about fines and penalties, Zane Luttrell must have forgotten about the $35,132.80 civil penalty the CO Mined Land Reclamation Board levied in August 2019 when he was caught illegally mining Franklin Mesa (MV-2019-033). The operators have been found unable to follow rules and regulations and are unreliable. That was a failure to present relevant and competent evidence.
SU22-013 was unanimously denied by the Montrose County Planning Commission on the grounds of health, safety and traffic. Director Tallmadge Richmond, and many other citizens, reported this recommendation to the BoCC.
Profound amounts of relevant, competent, expert evidence has been presented by citizens and industry experts opposing the expansion. We know this is an issue about public safety, welfare, traffic congestion and inappropriate zoning.
The commissioners ARE the Board of Health and the Board of Social Services for the County of Montrose. They are duty-bound to act accordingly and deny SU22-013. Attendance matters — commissioners need to see you on March 6 at 6 p.m.
Carey Simon
Montrose
Editor's note: According to a spokesman handling communication for the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board, with respect to MV-2019-033, the board found a violation for mining without a permit, but “the operator complied by getting a permit, so the civil penalty was reduced to $2,130 from $34,000.”