YOUR VIEW: Common decency Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Common decencyI’m writing to protest a sign on the fence of a property at the intersection of Hillcrest and Highway 50 that says “Joe and the Ho have to go.”I’m assuming this residence is Republican, but I have not verified that fact.I’m asking Republicans and anyone who is offended by this sign to encourage the resident to take it down.It’s OK to promote your candidate of choice. It’s not OK or necessary to denigrate the opposition.Jo CluggMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Most Popular 'Almost unattainable:' Big employers weigh in on Montrose housing shortage Valley Lawn Cemetery operator loses state registrations. DORA: 'Multiple’ violations include poor crematory practices at Montrose site Stitching skills on display in upcoming Black Canyon Quilt Show, July 14 - 16 YOUR VIEW: Common decency CRIME ROUNDUP: Delta kidnapping suspects wanted on warrants By the numbers: How much Utah oil trains would increase hazmat rail traffic in Colorado Local elections worker one of 4 nominated for prestigious award DEATH NOTICE: Joyce Elizabeth Corley Same Difference: Local artists Enshiloh, Miggy C drop first joint EP of many After successful STARt, soil health program seeks more participants