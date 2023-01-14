Democrats have convinced themselves that the rest of the country have bought into their fantasies, and that they can say and do anything no matter how preposterous. They assume that we actually believe the propaganda arm of the Democratic party (their media shills).
In this fantasyland, the lies and failures of the Biden administration didn't really happen, or it wasn't his fault. We are supposed to believe that Biden's economy is not an absolute failure and that Americans across the socioeconomic spectrum are not seriously struggling.
This administration just created a website titled the “Biden-Harris Record," highlighting the “wins” of the White House. Leading the website? This line: “Lowering costs of families' everyday expenses.” I'm not making this up, folks.
We are supposed to believe that there is not an open invasion at our southern border, accompanied by enough fentanyl to kill every American citizen. VP Harris' main job was to control the border. We all know the invasion is totally intentional and Biden has no intention of doing anything other than making it worse.
In the real world it is impossible to fathom how anyone could imagine Harris having a fabulous year, but the WaPo is reporting “Harris had a most excellent year.” Anyone who is bragging about Harris, with no achievements and whose word salads are incomprehensible, is in fantasyland. Suffice it to say that Biden/Harris's first two years have been a mixed bag — a mixed bag of lies, failures, and corruption.
Democrats will attempt to perpetuate this alternative reality. Fortunately, we now have at least 20 House Republicans, including our own Lauren Boebert, who have shown they understand what their voters expect of them and are committed to fighting the status quo. We finally have a few Republicans intent on putting forth conservative legislation, having the means to block bad bills, and committed to holding bad actors inside and outside the government accountable for their blatant malfeasance.
The question that must be asked is why the other 200-plus Republicans supporting new House Speaker McCarthy were not also demanding these very logical conservative changes? And why did McCarthy have to be backed into a corner before making these commitments? The answer is that too many Republicans are part of the establishment swamp and don't share the same ideals as the conservatives who elect them – the Liz Cheneys, Mitt Romneys, and Don Corams of the Republican party.