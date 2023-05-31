The silence is deafening. My last letter reported that the Colorado Education Association (CEA) adopted a bizarre anti-capitalist resolution at their annual assembly. I expected multiple responses from UVEA and DCEA representatives either challenging the accuracy of my letter or somehow explaining the teachers' union's mission to destroy capitalism.
The silence merely confirms that the teachers' unions representing Montrose, Olathe, and Delta County agree that the U.S. economic system that has lifted millions of people out of poverty is corrupt and must be destroyed.
Capitalism requires no defense. Nearly every advancement of humanity we encounter daily, from the computer in your pocket to cures for otherwise fatal diseases, stem from a competitive system that follow the economic laws of supply and demand rather than the dictates of central planning bureaucrats.
Capitalism is the greatest engine for relieving human suffering ever devised by man. Since market capitalism spread across the globe, the percentage of people living in extreme poverty has fallen off the cliff — dropping from about 90% in 1820 to under 9% today. The middle class today would not exist if it were not for capitalism.
It has not been a secret that teachers have been instructing our kids that socialism is the great equalizer. Now that their union has openly admitted what we knew all along, confirming that our public schools are in the hands of economic illiterates and socialists, it is time to end the public-school monopoly.
Democrats don't like competition or merit. They simply want to rule. They are also not pro-choice. They hate the concept of school choice. They would rather defend an education system that locks minority students in failed inner-city schools than offer them a way out with school vouchers.
Now that the mask is off, parents will no longer tolerate these union-run indoctrination centers. Any parent who wants kids who can think for themselves will make the only logical choice and demand options outside of public schools.
Karl Marx taught all about the evils of capitalism and how it must be destroyed, but had nothing to say about how the system that would replace capitalism would actually work.
Likewise, teachers' unions are not only totally ignorant about capitalism, they also have no clue what to replace it with. Their only interest is to protect their academic bubble and avoid having to compete in the real world based on merit and accomplishment.