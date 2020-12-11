What hypocrisy
As I read some letters to the editor, I was first amused then a little irritated by a couple of the letters written by frequent writers. One of them called us all fools and another said accept Biden just like the liberals accepted Trump. What a crock. As soon as Trump was elected, he was attacked like no other president ever was. The only thing the House of Representatives accomplished while he was president was to try to impeach him. A recent writer gave Biden a chance like she did with Trump. How many letters did you write criticizing Trump? How many times did Nancy Pelosi try to get rid of Trump? Now we are supposed to be good little children just like you did during Trump’s term. What hypocrisy; the reason we are upset is we respect the Constitution the whole Constitution not just the parts that suits your needs. I like the second amendment. I like democracy and will not like Kamala Harris’ brand of socialism. That is why we protest that and the voter fraud. Just little things like that seem to upset conservatives.
Gale A. Longwell
Olathe
A mask does so much more
Public Health deals with threats to public health, safety, and welfare. We are in a worldwide pandemic; wearing a mask is one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus.
There’s been talk about not wearing a mask, “I’m an adult,” “It is a hoax,” “I’m a patriot”,” and “I am not afraid; if others are, they should stay home.” These reflect a sort of independence, and individualism, which I tend to respect, however.
Examples of public safety “rules” include stop signs, red lights, staying home when sick, signaling a left turn, assault and battery laws, wearing a mask to visit someone hospitalized, yelling fire in a theatre, waiting in a line, no shirt no shoes no service, covering a cough, speed limits, all sorts of rules we, the people, follow every day. Wearing a mask is simply that, a way to help protect yourself and your neighbors.
Picture yourself out in the public, wearing a mask, wherever, and a person is there without a mask. You’re not thinking “there goes a real adult,” “I admire that rugged individual,” or “there’s a real patriot.” Your thought is the same as when someone runs a red light or a stop sign, fails to signal a left turn, cuts in line, not covering a cough, speeding 60 in a residential zone. Your thought is “what a jerk,” “that person almost caused a wreck.” That is often the thought about the mask-less person, plus “that person is a threat,” “stay away.” You are a major cause of the spread of a deadly disease, pure and simple.
People not wearing a mask are that threat and disrespect themselves and others. The business owner allowing non-masked customers disrespects their employees and other customers. Not wearing a mask disrespects health care providers, hospital staff, first responders, teachers, the community, endangering neighbors, children, grandparents.
Why do these threatening people get a pass; why they are not held responsible for running the red light of a pandemic. “It’s a free country,” ”I am an adult, I should be free to do what I want,” “It’s patriotic.” Those excuses are horse hockey. It’s not being an adult, a rugged individual, or a patriot. It’s disrespectful, arrogant behavior contributing to the threat to public health, well being and safety. Please, it’s just a mask, but it does so much more.
Jack Dooley
Montrose
COVID-19 mandates
Have you heard any elected leaders say anything like this? “I am your elected civil leader. While I believe good morals and character are important for anyone, I am not your moral leader. Some officials would completely stop human activity to try to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. My years of training and experience confirm that our freedom and liberty are the most valuable things we posses. I will not mandate anything that threatens those constitutional rights. However, I will suggest that you do your best to protect yourselves and others from exposure to the virus. As citizens and neighbors, it is the right thing to do. Medical experts have offered ideas that will help you safely through your daily routines if you follow their recommendations.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
The next 20 years, Lord willing ...
When the 1919 pandemic ended, the roaring 20s danced in with all its excesses. But, the music died on Sept. 4, 1929. The stock market crashed. The Great Depression ensued. Hitler and Mussolini ‘s authoritarian lies took hold. And, World War II soon engulfed all humanity.
All those historic events occurred in a span of just 20 years.
It’s good to remember, although not perfect, “The best predictor of the future is the past.” History doesn’t actually repeat itself, but it does rhyme. So, ask yourself, the end of our 2020 pandemic will lead to what? Dancing and excess? Chaos and upheaval? Has history taught us nothing?
Already newbie investors buy risky stocks with irrational exuberance because vaccines are on the way. Authoritarianism and lying politicians are on the rise here and around the globe.
The early 20th century should teach us at least three things: (1) optimism tempered with thrift proves key to survival, (2) honest character combined with concern for others truly matters, (3) skill in spotting lies and liars matters enormously because repeated lies have a way of morphing into accepted “truths.” And, that is especially dangerous, for it can lead to the death of democracy, millions of people and truth itself.
So, if history does rhyme, then we best prepare — “It’s going to be a bumpy ride.” Let history be your guide.
Larry Heath
Montrose
