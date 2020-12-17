The country as a whole didn’t accept Trump as president
I did not know that the opinion page had turned into the Comics section. In reading a recent letter, I want to commend this person for saying President Trump was legally elected. Second, I am sorry that this person’s short-term (4-year) memory is failing.
I do not think the country as a whole accepted Donald Trump as president without question. How many Democrat congress people boycotted his inauguration. On the day of his inauguration, impeachment was openly discussed by Al Green of Texas and Maxine Waters of California. In late 2019, actual impeachment proceedings were held even though no crime was committed. Even Mitt Romney (Republican Senator from Utah) voted to impeach the president. I recall Madonna at the Women’s March state she is considering “blowing up the White House.” Johnny Depp made the following comment: “It is just a question, I’m not insinuating anything… When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Does that sound like acceptance?
Do you really think Hillary accepted the results? Several high profile FBI agents did not accept the results and tried a covert investigation. Jim Comey of the FBI admitted to sending an agent into the White House without the knowledge of the Trump Administration. Hillary Clinton bought and paid for the erroneous Steele dossier, the basis of the FBI and Mueller investigations. The Mueller investigation cost $32 million.
Calls were made to eliminate the Electoral College or at least make it ineffective. We had Proposition 113 in Colorado that would eliminate the purpose of the Electoral College (giving smaller states a proportionately, larger voice) and go with the popular vote of California and New York. If you can’t win by the rules, change the rules.
Biden is truly a breath of fresh air between his ears.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Save ANWR
I am writing today to express my concerns about opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas leasing. I’m appalled that opening the door to such potential of unmerited destruction is directed at a highly unique and valuable national wildlife refuge.
Not only is the premise faulty, that we need to develop our oil and gas resources for energy independence, jobs and the economy, but the permanent destruction of legacy wildlands, sensitive ecosystem and endangered wildlife make this an unconscionably destructive decision. We are currently living in a world of an increasing climate degradation in which we must rapidly transition off fossil fuels. The development of more fossil fuels is short-sighted and ridiculous.
Further, these wildlands are both a part of our legacy to future generations and a necessary preserve for many wild species. It is hazardous to even permit any mechanized entry into ANWR, let alone oil and gas vehicles and infrastructure, with such a fragile ecology.
With all this in mind, I request a termination of this destructive and unnecessary project, until at least the next Congress looks at it.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
