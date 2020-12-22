COVID vaccination priorities
We should question the current priorities. Who should be first in line? Keep in mind that this is a war against an invisible enemy. Should priorities be established with our minds or our hearts?
Is it not imperative that we protect our food and food processing and distribution lines? That would give priority to agricultural workers, processing plants, the trucking industry and grocery workers. If I starve to death at home, in a care facility or in prison, it really does not matter if I was vaccinated or not.
Is it not critical that we protect our utility systems? That would require priority for gas company and electrical company workers. If I freeze to death at home, in a care facility or in prison, it really does not matter if I was vaccinated or not.
Would it not be prudent to protect our oil and gas industry?
Without fuel, our food and utility workers could themselves starve or freeze.
As we consider priorities we may want to step back and think in terms of producers and consumers. As a retired senior citizen I am strictly a consumer. I produce nothing. If COVID-19 ends my life, it will not impact any of the supply lines critical to this war effort. Is it logical that I should receive vaccination priority due to my age?
Some communities have been infected more than others. Does race, color or location of victims provide a rational basis for establishment of priorities? Should the priority be on victims in nursing homes or on doctors and nurses and others who attend to them?
Maybe we should attempt to prioritize based on IQ. That would put either Republicans or Democrats in the back of the line! Libertarians would no doubt be up front.
If you were charged with establishment of vaccination priorities, what would you decide?
Bud Curtis
Montrose
