Thanks for a dinner well done
Kudos to Bobbie Kuns and the Montrose Community Dinners Board for an amazing holiday dinner this year. The food was delicious and the efforts put into making the entire activity sensitive to COVID-19 was incredible. We had our dinners delivered to our home and the driver was right on time and so friendly and eager to volunteer. It was the first year in many that we were not volunteering ourselves at Friendship Hall.
The protocols that the board put in place were so well thought out and so welcomed by us. It was a Thanksgiving to remember for lots of reasons, but the community dinner tops the list. A huge thank you to Bobbie and the board.
Holly and Wally von Helms
Montrose
Loathing democracy
President Donald Trump loathes democracy. Why? It demands cooperation and compromise. And, those are the two dirtiest words in today’s political lexicon. To be clear, both Democrat and Republican party leaders share Trump’s loathing. But overall, Trump’s Republicans hold the edge.
Concern for what’s good or bad is superseded by overarching lust for power. J. P. Morgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, is quite correct in describing Washington’s elite as “childish.” Both parties’ refusal to cooperate and compromise on a relief package dooms hard hit small businesses to failure and puts millions into food lines.
The unholy triad of Trump, McConnell and Pelosi reminds one of the banal children’s book villain, Lord Voldermort. Remember his line? “There is no good and evil. There’s only power an those too weak to seek it.”
Narcissism and lust for top-dog status reigns over Washington. Today’s leaders from president on down represents our founding fathers’ worst fear. Thus, our democracy is desecrated. And the end result? “We, the people,” suffer because they refuse to cooperate and compromise.
Larry Heath
Montrose
Perceptions from a ‘white’ guy
How ironic is it that the “Black Lives Matter” folks have told the Democratic party “Now you owe us!”? If it weren’t so sad, it would be laughable. The Democratic party never has been and never will be a friend to black Americans. Check your history books.
Yet black Americans continue to blindly throw their support behind the Democratic party while the Democrats keep them enslaved on the plantations of the inner cities all the while handing out “free stuff.”
Remember the old saying — those who don’t learn from the mistakes of the past are bound to repeat them? This summarizes the plight of blacks in America today. During and after the Civil War, the Democrats opposed giving blacks their freedom, the right to become citizens, and the right to vote when they opposed the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution. The Democratic party had strong roots in the formation of the Ku Klux Klan.
Black Americans would do well to remember Alexander Stephens “Cornerstone Speech” delivered on March 12, 1861. Stephens, a Democrat and Confederate leader, said in that speech that whereas the American founders considered all men to be created equal, “Our new government (of the Confederacy) is founded on exactly the opposite idea … its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the Negro is not equal to the white man. That slavery — subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical and moral truth.” (For reference see “A New Birth of Freedom” Henry Jaffa, Lanham: Rowan & Littlefield, 2004, pages 216-17, 222.)
Fast forward 100 years, the Democrats opposed and filibustered against the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Since the mid-1960’s, trillions of dollars has been spent on welfare, equal rights, and affirmative action policies. How much better do black Americans perceive themselves today compared to 50 years ago?
It’s really a simple matter of vision. The Democrats view black Americans as “chattel” to serve their lust for power. The Republicans view them as individuals who, if given the opportunity, are willing to work very diligently to improve their circumstances.
Thankfully, some conservative black Hollywood celebrities and professional sports athletes are beginning to expose this lunacy and encourage their brothers and sisters to look seriously at the Republican party.
Kip Mecum
Montrose
