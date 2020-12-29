“Lions, tigers and bears, oh my!”
After the 2016 election I heard this bit of humor:
“Getting Democrats to unite in support of their own candidate is harder than herding a million feral cats along with lions, tigers and bears, oh my!” That’s funny, but rather true. The Democratic Party has fault lines galore.
So now, following the 2020 election, many folks are in near shock. Democrats not only united, they found themselves joined by lots of Independents and moderate Republicans, all thanks to President Donald Trump.
Trump united a majority of voters against his leadership. Down-ballot Republicans made gains, but Trump lost by a significant amount. So, if Democrats in Washington turn out to be the devils Trump-Republicans hate/fear, they have Trump to blame. But, few likely will. Why?
Grievance politics is psychologically satisfying. It’s sad but true; lots of folks love to hate. Demonizing others is easy and sort of fun in a sordid way. Listening then arguing factual points proves too hard or boring for most. Fact is, it’s easier to stoke division than to heal it. Joe Biden is thus a brave man to openly call for cooperation and compromise. I just hope Republicans and Democrats don’t finally unite to defeat unity. Our country sure needs it.
Larry Heath
Montrose
Green waste
Well congratulations folks, you got the green waste dump shut down again. The city gave up on us years ago for using it as a junk dump and there was a landscape company on North Townsend that tried to let us dump there. They gave up on us and the city tried again.
Seems some of us don’t know the difference between grass and limbs and boards or shingles or just any kind of trash we can haul in. Thanks again.
Steve Thomas
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.