Are Hispanic voters converting to GOP?
Hispanic voters are abandoning the Democrat party in droves – for good reason. Biden has set out to destroy oil companies, spend trillions of dollars we don't have, and dramatically increase our taxes resulting in the worst inflation in 40 years. Meanwhile, the Biden White House views the problem as one of “messaging” and “spin”, rather than anything they either created or need to address. Their “messaging” is: Things are actually going well; don't believe your lying eyes or empty pocketbook. It's your fault. Your suffering is for a good cause. And, Americans need to “consciously lower their expectations”.
Violent crime is making Democrat-run cities unlivable due to rogue Soros funded prosecutors who won't prosecute and police who can't police because Democrats have defunded and demonized them. Never mind the fact that the majority of the victims of this outrage are black and brown racial minorities. Abandoning women's rights by catering to men identifying as women in women's sports, bathrooms, etc. Completely abandoning our southern border. The woke destruction of our military. Abandoning American citizens in Afghanistan. Loss of faith in our core institutions – FBI, DOJ, IRS, etc. And much more.
All these fiascos have contributed to Hispanics no longer supporting the Democratic Party. More importantly, Hispanics are thoroughly disgusted with Democratic Party ideology. Dems are no longer attempting to hide their agenda, or even sugar-coat it. All their proposals involve transferring more power and money to the already too powerful federal government, by sowing racial hatred, creating chaos, and establishing as many “victim” groups as possible. People are realizing that Dems' race-hustling is just a garbage scam to increase their power.
All the Hispanics that I have ever known, including family members, would cringe at being labeled a victim. They have lived through real racism and prejudice, but still believe this is the greatest country in the world. They are focused on their families and their God, and know that this is one of the few nations in the world where a person can rise from poverty to middle-class in one generation – not by big government welfare, but by hard work and fortitude. (You know, those attributes Dems label as “racist”.) They are appalled by the lie that America has not improved and can't improve or that this nation must be destroyed .
Is it any wonder minority voters are ditching the Democrat plantation in record numbers?
Ed Henrie
Montrose