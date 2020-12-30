A general consensus
Outside of D.C., Americans have common sense and that common sense tells us that the current presidential election is a sham. When half of America’s voters believe that Biden’s lead is fraudulent, you don’t have a conspiracy theory — you have a general consensus. A recent report showed that a stunning one-third of Democrats also believe the election was a fraud. Those Democrats are probably the same Democrats appalled by their party’s radical shift to socialism and identity politics. The other two-thirds don’t really care what you think about their scandals. Their sole goal was to take Trump out by any means necessary and they think they succeeded.
Prior to the last twelve years, such a sham would have been inconceivable, even to a conservative like myself. Then the corruption of the Obama years: First amendment rights violated with surveillance of reporters critical of Obama. Muzzling of conservative groups by the IRS. Hillary and Bill shaking down foreign governments for nearly a billion dollars at the same time Russia mysteriously gets control of 20% of our uranium reserves. Hillary flagrantly violating the law with her unsecure private server. Obama’s back channel Iran Nuclear Deal with $1.7 billion paid to the mullahs in Iran. Then Obama’s oversight of illegal surveillance of Trump, his family and his campaign with fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. Then unrelenting attacks and lies about Trump during his presidency, including the Russian collusion hoax and Pelosi’s impeachment farce — nothing less than treasonous coup attempts based on zero facts. (It’s ironic that while Democrats accused Trump of being in bed with the Russians, it was Democratic Representative Stalwell who was (literally) in bed with a communist Chinese spy.)
Common sense, plus piles of real evidence, also tell us that Chinese and Ukraine bribery of the Biden family should have resulted in (1) Hunter’s imprisonment and (2) at a minimum, Joe’s dropping out of the presidential race. Real collusion occurred when Democrats, led by the media, decided that the corruption wasn’t a story because it would harm their designated candidate.
Two things I think are certain: (1) A man with 50 years of virtually no accomplishments in politics is not going to get suddenly smarter and be able to pick up the task of running this once-great nation, and (2) when 74 million Americans conclude that they have been disenfranchised, they will no longer tolerate the tyranny of the left.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Unity
I have read the many letters to the editor talking about unity and the nation coming together to solve the current problems. I just read a letter by Larry Heath and recently read a letter by Holy von Helms about unity and giving Biden a chance so I went back into the Daily Press archives to read some of the letters of (unity and cooperation) written by you two over the last four years. I started to list them but there were not any to list. From the very beginning of Trump’s term you attacked him in every way. This man was burned in effigy, he was hung in effigy, he was pictured with his throat cut and from the beginning Nancy Pelosi wanted him impeached. Your letters were combative, hateful and very, very anti-Trump from day one. There was no spirit of cooperation at all. No unity, just decisiveness and hate. Pure hate. Now, you magically want the people to come together in this wonderful unification. Obama had a chance to unify this country and he did more to destroy it than any other president in history. So quit being hypocrites and calling for this wonderful healing and unity when you do not practice it yourselves.
Gale A. Longwell
Olathe
Why no enforcement?
While I wonder on a daily basis how different the attitude of many might be and how many might still be alive if our president had spoken to the nation in a sincere, caring manner, emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing, it obviously didn’t happen. Our president made a mockery of wearing masks and practicing social distancing even though these were two of the critical interventions that could be implemented to prevent spread of the virus.
Our governor’s current executive order, which has the status of a law, requires that people in Colorado over the age of 11 wear a covering over their mouth and nose. Those not complying with the order are subject to civil and criminal penalties while businesses can lose their license to operate. Provisions such as curbside pickup and other measures are in place for those unable to wear a mask.
While many businesses in Montrose are conscientious about adhering to the guidelines, others blatantly disregard them, placing anyone entering the business in an increased risk of contracting the virus. Montrose County residents deserve an explanation of why the law is not being enforced in Montrose. Why are some individuals and businesses allowed to break the law with no consequences?
David Ryan
Montrose
