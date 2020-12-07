Say ‘no’ to the HUB development proposal
Residents of Montrose, Cobble Creek and Spruce Point, we need your help in opposing the Matt Miles HUB 500-two story massive apartment complex. Join us at the City of Montrose Planning Board meeting scheduled for Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. via a remote Zoom video conference. Email Amy Sharp, to be included in the session at asharp@ci.montrose.co.us. Even if you are not interested in this project, you should understand how the process works. My major objections to the HUB development are:
The large apartment complex will be built close to the main entrance of Spruce Point. Shoehorned between Chipeta Road and our community’s large green common areas, ponds, streams, golf course, expensive homes and clubhouse. Destroying the attractive natural setting, open space and peaceful setting. Increasing population density by factor of two. Creating traffic congestion, hazardous entrances/exists, dangerous turns, backup on the narrow, winding Chipeta Road. Depressing the value of real estate, people’s investments and retirement nest-egg. Destroying the lifestyle and quality of living. And for what purpose or added value to the community?
Even more disturbing, the City of Montrose has or will allocate up to $2.5 million dollars to fund the infrastructure. Why should we fund this developer? What is so important about this project; why not use this money to support existing projects like Colorado Outdoors that meet broader needs of the Montrose community? Projects that don’t require more difficult, costly future expansion of existing roads, water supplies, utilities and sewer processing facilities. Why not build patio homes, condos, townhomes? Who wants to live in a massive complex of 500 apartments squeezed into a high density area surrounded by roads. Why not build in a location more central to jobs, transportation, medical, hospital, doctor, school and city facilities.
Approval of the HUB project by the City of Montrose Planning Commission gives the developer permission to:
— Take money from our pockets (homes, values, amenities, natural and open settings with views)
— Put the money in his pockets (higher rent, value of real estate, attractiveness, desirability of location)
— Destroy the original vision, purpose and attractiveness (alluring, peaceful, open, uncrowded setting) of our unique community
Just say “no” to the HUB developmental proposal.
Donald Peterson
Montrose
A heartfelt thanks from Montrose Community Dinners
Montrose Community Dinners would like to thank everyone that made our Thanksgiving Day project such a success.
First off, thank you to all who waited in line to pick up delivery meals or dinners to go. We realize it was quite a wait, and we apologize, but hopefully everyone received their meals and had a good Thanksgiving.
Thank you to all the volunteers that put in hundreds of hours in getting the meals ready to go. A big thank-you goes out to Holly Padilla-Edgars, who oversaw the kitchen. She and her husband, Ken, put in long hours each day leading up to Thanksgiving, and were back on Friday to help load up the trailer. Thank you to all the board members and volunteers who stepped up and not only helped to plan this unprecedented to-go meals, but also volunteered all week on food prep.
Thank you to the volunteers that gave up part of their day Thursday to help up pull this off. A big thank you to Phoebe Benziger and the Montrose High School Soccer team and their parents. We literally could not have done this without all of you. Thank you to the 100 people who volunteered to deliver the 1,000 meals for delivery. Wow. You guys were awesome.
We once gain apologize to our delivery drivers who sat in the line for an hour or more, only to find out we had sent out all of our 1,000 meals. We and our grateful community so appreciated all of you.
A special thank you to Mountain Rose Catering who came to our rescue when our slicer died. They sliced all our ham for us at no charge
As always, we cannot do this without the generosity of our community.
Thank you to our big donor, Montrose Association of Realtors who always covers the costs of the turkeys. And thank you to all of you that sent in money or gave a donation on the day of. We were worried during a health crisis like COVID that our donations would be down, but once again, Montrose residents proved they are here for us.
Thank you to Montrose County who donates Friendship Hall to us each year, Stoney and his crew at the Fairgrounds, and Jim Austin with Montrose County Health Department, who answered all our questions.
I would like to give a huge shout out to my board of directors. Without you guys, none of this would have been possible.
Here is looking forward to Thanksgiving 2021, where we hope we can once again enjoy a wonderful family style sit down meal with you. Bless you all.
Bobbie Kuns
President
Montrose Community Dinners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.