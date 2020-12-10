It’s so, so simple
For obvious reasons, I try to support small, local businesses. When I walked into one of these businesses this week to buy a $849 grill for my husband as a gift, the first thing I saw was four out of five employees not wearing a mask.
How can I support you when you don’t support me? I left. It’s so, so simple. Wear a friggin’ mask, and we’ll all get back to normal quicker.
Sue Nally
Montrose
Reconsider the HUB development proposal
As residents of Spruce Point at Cobble Creek, we highly object to the authorization to build this complex.
Approval of this project seriously puts the area in jeopardy of reduced home values, reduced real estate desirability, increased traffic flow hazards, increased crime and destroys the amenities that Cobble Creek area offers.
We have lived in the developments that Matt Miles created here in Montrose. They have turned into very low-maintained, overgrown, crime-ridden, nature-destroying, noisy, polluted, non-family-oriented neighborhoods. Why would this new development of his be any different? Have you looked into these properties to see his track record?
It is the reason we left and moved to the Cobble Creek area. Now he’s bringing another one of his poorly-maintained and poorly managed “developments,” to our peaceful and beautiful, golf course community.
There are several valid, legitimate reasons to seriously consider before approving such a large and oppressive infrastructure in the Cobble Creek area. If the City of Montrose is considering the need for 500 apartments, there are far better options to build on. Leave our peaceful community the way it is, and the way the city planning commission promised to keep it, when it was developed.
Thank you for your consideration.
Charles and Sonja Anderson
Montrose
Support the Montrose Veterans Park
In September 2020, the Montrose Veterans Park team was established as a 501©3 organization solely to build and maintain a park in honor of veterans past, present and future.
A veteran is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check, payable to the USA for an amount “up to and including my life.”
The City of Montrose generously contributed a section of land at Cerise park for the location of the Veterans Park. Beginning with World War I, recognition of veteran’s service will be displayed. It will provide a place for veterans to gather with other veterans, share stories and honor the heroism and tremendous sacrifice of American men and women who served as well as their families. In addition, there will be a strong educational component so that people of all ages will know the price veterans paid for the freedoms all Americans enjoy.
It is especially important that we remember the fallen and the wars they fought in. Only by remembering our veterans with a visual reminder can we educate generations to come and maybe, prevent future wars.
You can show your gratitude by donating to this local project. Online at wwww.whafv.org, and select the donation tab. You can drop off or send your donation to the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, CO 81401. If you have any questions, please call me at 970-765-2210.
Freedom is not free. These brave men and women veterans gave lives, limbs and time to protect and preserve the freedoms we enjoy today. Help us to create a lasting memorial to their sacrifices on our behalf.
Mike Trickey
Executive director of Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans
Montrose
