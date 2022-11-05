In election ads, which party has a positive view of the future? The Democrats are pushing that if you vote Republican, you are voting against democratic ideals. You are actually voting against Democratic Party ideals and they want to scare you.
Republicans want a less intrusive government, not no government. We want to be allow people to go out and be rewarded for hard work, not just be given handouts.
For example, Georgia passed a voting bill that Joe Biden called Jim Crowe 2.0 and the Democrats said would suppress the vote. Georgia even lost the Major League All-Star game as a result. Georgia is having a record voter turnout.
Democrats try to say they are for the “working people,” but who was most affected by losing the All-Star game? The “working people” like vendors at the ballpark, people who clean hotel rooms and serve food at restaurants, taxi and Uber drivers, workers at airports — the “working people’” who Democrats claim they are trying to support.
Colorado was a winner because the All-Star game came to Colorado and supported our “working people.” Democrats want you to support their Democratic ideals not “working people.”
The Democrats want green energy and think that high energy prices will push us to support green energy. Who is getting hurt the most are “working people,” as high fuel prices affect everything we buy and “working people’” have the least incomes to buy the inflated products.
Democrats want bail reform that releases criminals before their sentences are served and that is spiking crime. Sometimes the criminals are back on the street before the officers finish the paperwork. Democrats want open borders, which is inhumane as cartels are trafficking people making millions and bringing in drugs as Border Patrol is processing aliens and not able to patrol and enforce the border.
Democrats are touting that they are giving us back money that was required by former conservative laws, like the Colorado $750 rebates forced by TABOR. All Gov. Polis did was to move up the date to attempt to take credit before the election. Now Democrats are touting the increase in Social Security, which is due to high inflation from their overspending.
Are you better off than you were two years ago? Remember when you cast your vote.