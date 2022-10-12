Democrats are desperate
Have you noticed that Democrats only want to talk about Donald Trump and his supporters, even though Democrats have controlled the House, Senate, and presidency for almost two years now?
Democrats are desperate
Have you noticed that Democrats only want to talk about Donald Trump and his supporters, even though Democrats have controlled the House, Senate, and presidency for almost two years now?
Leftists know their actions during that time have caused so much pain for the American people that the only hope they have for staying in power consists of cynically demonizing half the country as “extremists” and “insurrectionists.” They think American voters are too stupid to understand what “Biden’s America” is all about, and that they can simply condemn half the country as enemies of the state — and voters won’t remember all of the Democrats’ “successes.”
“Successes” like opening our southern border to an endless invasion of unvetted illegals and a deadly fentanyl crisis; eliminating bail for felons, defunding police, emptying prisons, and out-of-control crime; destroying trust in elections; rampant inflation resulting from unfunded spending sprees; intentional destruction of our energy independence; a regulatory explosion that reduced food, energy, and fertilizer supplies; hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to complete the destruction of small businesses already hammered by pointless COVID lockdowns, inflation, and regulations; an illegal and unconstitutional plan to transfer student loan debt to those that don’t owe it (taking money from working-class people who never went to college to pay for loans of upper-class people who did); the most humiliating military defeat in US history with the disastrous and deadly exit from Afghanistan; weaponizing the FBI and DOJ against political enemies and destroying trust in our justice system; war threatening to engulf us all; abortion for any reason and at any time and elimination of protection for babies born alive; indoctrination of our children with Critical Race Theory lies, transgenderism, and other highly contentious issues; redefining our country’s founding as something racist and evil; and many more “successes.”
Biden promised he would unify the country, but absolutely everything he has done is the exact opposite. Amazingly, Democrats are asking voters to give them two more years to continue the destruction — with the assumption that voters are completely blind to the intentional chaos they have created the last two years. They think they can fabricate enough salacious lies about Trump or Boebert or their supporters that voters will somehow be oblivious to the pain of the last two years. Gaslighting is the only strategy they have left — and they are desperate.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.