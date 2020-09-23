Democrats keep dialing up the crazy
Democrats keep dialing up the crazy in their attempts to derail Trump, following propaganda minister Goebbels advice: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will come to believe it.”
Thus, the steady diet of the Russian Hoax — two plus years of fake “bombshells,” with absolutely no evidence ever forthcoming. Then the impeachment hoax — likewise void of substance or truth.
Then more lies about Trump’s miracle economy. Democrat claims notwithstanding, Trump’s economic record pre-pandemic was one of formidable success. After inheriting the weakest economic recovery since WWII, he implemented pro-growth policies resulting in the strongest labor market of modern times. Saying otherwise will not change that reality.
When the worst pandemic in 100 years hit, Democrats were dismissive, saying Trump was premature (and racist) when he wisely closed the borders with China. Democrats from Pelosi to DeBlasio encouraged dangerous behavior. Democratic mayors forced nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths. Trump correctly resisted the temptation to nationalize the response, allowing each state to respond to local conditions. When a third of U.S. deaths occurred in just three Democrat controlled states due to failed governance, it then became necessary to project their failures upon Trump.
With the country in shambles due to extended lockdowns in Democrat states, Democrats next used a black man’s unfortunate death to accuse America of racism, and encouraged mass rioting and defunding of police. Leftist mayors and city councils not so tacitly approved of the chaos, and allowed the anarchy. Only when Biden and company realized their duplicity was hurting them in the polls did they recently make token gestures to condemn the violence — and of course suddenly it was all Trump’s fault.
As we approach the election, Democrats are hitting rock bottom ethically as they look for more fake “scandals.” They have them scheduled. Last week was truly slimy: accusing Trump of denigrating WWI veterans. Two years old and long-ago refuted, with only anonymous sources (and 21 who were there refuting the lie, including Trump hater John Bolton) — a clear indication of the left’s desperation. Look for more “bombshells” consisting of nothing more than hearsay, lies and unsubstantiated allegations. Absurdity is the left’s new norm.
Meanwhile, Biden is now out of the basement and accepting carefully scripted questions which he attempts to answer from his teleprompter. And Pelosi is in the salon.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
