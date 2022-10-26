With Election Day just weeks away, voters are reflecting on the myriad colossal failures the Democratic Party has inflicted on our country that have adversely affected every American and pushed our country closer to the brink of destruction.
The list is long and growing: Record 40-year inflation, loss of energy independence, continuing increases in energy costs, sales of our strategic oil reserves, rapidly rising food costs, borders open to millions of illegals and billions of tax dollars to subsidize them, flooding our country with fentanyl, sex trafficking of illegals, the countrywide increase in crime due to pro-criminal and anti-police policies, indoctrination of our children in revisionist history and CRT, deficit spending bringing our National Debt to $31 trillion, a stock market with investments in free fall, cancel culture and wokeness run amok and a weaker military defense, among far too many others.
Who can forget the disgraceful Afghanistan exit and loss of our military personnel due to Biden’s orders? Rogue nations like China, Iran, North Korea and Russia threatening nuclear war have no respect for Biden’s ability to safeguard our country!
All of these critical issues and many more, have been brought to us by the Democratic Party! No longer can there be any room for speculation about what the road to our country’s destruction looks like. It is a nightmare in real time, placing our country in its greatest jeopardy since WWII. Democrats have proven for all to see that no Democrat at any level of government can be trusted with our country’s future!
Unfortunately the reality is that we are stuck with Biden/Harris incompetency for two more years. But on Nov. 8, we can at least provide a roadblock to further destructive policies by electing a Republican majority in both Houses of Congress.