Deny the gravel pit
Here follows a partial list of reasons why the proposed (Farm Road source) gravel pit should be rejected by the Montrose Board of County Commissioners:
Deny the gravel pit
Here follows a partial list of reasons why the proposed (Farm Road source) gravel pit should be rejected by the Montrose Board of County Commissioners:
1) It contradicts the spirit/intent of the Master Plan (Agriculture - Goals 1&2; Rec. & Tourism- Goal 9; Economic Development- Goal/Objective 1) in that it condones the location of a large commercial/industrial operation in an area zoned as agricultural/rural residential.
2) It violates Montrose County Zoning Regulations (Sections 1(A)(1), 1(E)(1), II(D)(1), IV(E)(1) in that it ignores the county's stated "primary intent" to protect, preserve, and promote agricultural activities.
3) A 60 year "special use permit" is the de-facto equivalent of a commercial/industrial RE-ZONING of agricultural land. It inappropriately abuses the "special use permit" as a loophole/workaround to circumvent the much more stringent re-zoning process. The result is "spot zoning," which is illegal in Colorado.
4) This operation will consume a reported 40,000 gallons of water per day to be re-allocated from agricultural/irrigation to mining/industrial use ... at a time when precious irrigation water has already been cut back, with promises of certain, future reductions from the Bureau of Reclamation because of downstream demands.
5) 193 permitted gravel pits already exist locally - with 300 acres NOT being mined.
6) Montrose taxpayers will essentially be subsidizing the increased monitoring/enforcement of the dust, noise, water usage, road maintenance, safety compliance, air quality, heavy truck traffic (approximately 170 trips/day), geological damage to the CP lateral and east slope of Franklin Mesa associated with this operation.
7) Diminution of farm land and its bucolic lifestyle, wildlife corridors, recreation, property values.
8) Unanimous denial of the application by experienced Montrose Planning Commissioners — referencing overwhelming documentation and public comment.
Please support this denial with your attendance at the Feb. 22, 6 p.m., BOCC meeting at the Montrose Event Center.
John Cossick and Mary Wood
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.