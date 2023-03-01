Ms.(Chanda) Ouimet wrote a very well written letter that was published last week in the Montrose Press.
I have not researched to see if such publications she described are located in the children’s section of the library. I don’t think any “pornography” (including heterosexual) belongs in the children’s section of any library. My suggestion is to house any illustrated sexual publications in the Adult Reference section of the library to be available to people over 18 years or with legal guardian consent.
Because I also believe in the freedom of the press, I’m going to quote from the Indiana ACLU:
“A person can decide that they don’t want to read a certain book.
A person can decide that they don’t want their child to read that book.
But a person can’t decide that an entire school or an entire town can’t read that book.”
Digital technology is another topic over which no one seemingly has control. According to the Feb. 27 edition of the New York Times, major swings in the past 15 years, good or bad, are attributable to digital technology.
In teenagers, mental health has worsened especially since 2008. Suicide rates began increasing for both boys and girls. Social isolation made suicide rates higher for girls.
Digital technology increased social isolation which led to less bullying and fewer teen pregnancies. Less bullying and fewer teen pregnancies are good things. Digital technology is definitely a mixed blessing, leading to more social isolation on one hand while creating better access to all kinds of information on the other.