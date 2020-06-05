Disbelief over Trump
I have lived in the state of Colorado for 76 years, four less than my age. I now find myself living in a state of DISBELIEF.
A quote from the Irish Times, April 25, 2020: "Over more than two centuries, the United States has stirred a very wide range of feelings in the rest of the world: love and hatred, fear and hope, envy and contempt, awe and anger. But there is one emotion that has never been directed towards the US until now: pity."
I cannot believe that the world pities us.
I cannot believe that Donald Trump was elected president by people who thought we needed a businessman in the White House.
I cannot believe that those same people thought he really cared about their welfare.
I cannot believe that some folks still support him in spite of all his lies and vicious rhetoric. (forbes.com)
I cannot believe that some people are not bothered by the fact that he has fired over 55 personnel during his term of office. One website mentioned 415 dismissals or resignations.
I cannot believe that married women worship him when he has done things they'd never tolerate in their own relationships.
I cannot believe that Republican senators are afraid of him and his outbursts. What happened to their spines?
I cannot believe that he fluffs off our allies, climate change, pollution of the air and water, and the seriousness of the coronavirus.
I cannot believe that his followers are not upset by the fact that the one-percenters were given huge tax breaks while the rest of us struggle to survive.
I want to come back to Colorado and leave disbelief behind. Maybe in November, 2020.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
