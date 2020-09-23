Do the right thing

Article 2, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states the president, with the advice and consent of the senate, has the authority to appoint judges to the Supreme Court. I have no issue with that clause.

I was on a combat crew during the Vietnam War. I swore the same oath that the Senate and the rest of congress did to protect and defend the Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic. The oath taken does not allow for choice regarding what portion of the Constitution you will defend. Yet, in 2016, the U.S. Senate decided to ignore its obligation to defend the Constitution; chose to trample on it by not considering President Obama’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The rationale? The people should have a choice in who will serve on the court if a vacancy were to arise during a presidential election cycle. Fine.

Here we are in 2020 facing a similar situation as 2016, only with a tighter timeframe. Many in the senate are now suggesting the rules they established in 2016 don’t apply this year. McConnell flat out stated Trump’s nominee will be considered on the floor of the senate. If the senate, including Cory Gardner choose to go down that path it goes beyond hypocrisy. It will truly be a reflection on whether or not they can operate in an ethical manner. It will reflect whether or not they can do the right thing by playing by the same set of rules, rules that they themselves established.

I am an unaffiliated voter. The upcoming election has been weighing heavily on me simply because 2020 has been a troublesome year. If the Republican lead senate chooses to proceed in an unsavory manner, I have no choice but to vote party line, not the Republican Party.

I’ve reached out to Gardner asking how he intends to handle the upcoming Supreme Court nomination process. I encourage you to do the same. Ask him to do the right thing.

Dave Stockton

Montrose

