Do the right thing
Article 2, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states the president, with the advice and consent of the senate, has the authority to appoint judges to the Supreme Court. I have no issue with that clause.
I was on a combat crew during the Vietnam War. I swore the same oath that the Senate and the rest of congress did to protect and defend the Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic. The oath taken does not allow for choice regarding what portion of the Constitution you will defend. Yet, in 2016, the U.S. Senate decided to ignore its obligation to defend the Constitution; chose to trample on it by not considering President Obama’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The rationale? The people should have a choice in who will serve on the court if a vacancy were to arise during a presidential election cycle. Fine.
Here we are in 2020 facing a similar situation as 2016, only with a tighter timeframe. Many in the senate are now suggesting the rules they established in 2016 don’t apply this year. McConnell flat out stated Trump’s nominee will be considered on the floor of the senate. If the senate, including Cory Gardner choose to go down that path it goes beyond hypocrisy. It will truly be a reflection on whether or not they can operate in an ethical manner. It will reflect whether or not they can do the right thing by playing by the same set of rules, rules that they themselves established.
I am an unaffiliated voter. The upcoming election has been weighing heavily on me simply because 2020 has been a troublesome year. If the Republican lead senate chooses to proceed in an unsavory manner, I have no choice but to vote party line, not the Republican Party.
I’ve reached out to Gardner asking how he intends to handle the upcoming Supreme Court nomination process. I encourage you to do the same. Ask him to do the right thing.
Dave Stockton
Montrose
As someone who grew up in the SF bay area and was indoctrinated into the democratic party by default , It puzzled me that Trump was president and I wondered who were the people that voted for him, as any good left-winger would do. To keep a long story short, when the coronavirus hit , I took the internet to investigate the suspicious proximity of the wet market and the Wuhan institute of virology, my first time taking interest in anything remotely political. Reading international news , I discovered reputable journalism that contradicted the narrative that I had become accustomed to. Then george floyd died and I found the majority of media committed to a refusal to fully acknowledge and condemn the violent rioting and looting. It sparked further research and with every new article I read , I discovered more inconsistencies and suspiciousness from left-wing sources, which recognized as the vast majority of the media. I pieced together what was really the agenda of the BLM movement and it was rather disturbing. The left wing was embracing this revolutionary ideology by a combination of naivety and herd mentality. This needed to be fought against , not supported so I declared my self an independent and continued reading. I next found that almost every Trump-negative article was saturated with cleverly disguised bias and hate, clearly written by intelligent but perhaps obsessed far left activists in journalist positions across various platforms. Most social media also sided with the left. And to top things off , who was Trump if he wasn't who I had been told? He's not who the narrative makes him out to be. Unconventional, yes. Millions of people are being lied to their faces because they trust what was once quality objective journalism. Now it's nothing more than Saul Alinsky trained relentless radicalism, as is BLM. Voting for Harris/Biden is voting for the violent destruction of all things "western white" supportive liberals included, especially capitalism and the USA. I'm someone who despises conspiracy theories , in fact my research into the coronavirus initially was to debunk conspiracy theories that were bothering me. Anyone who still isn't convinced should look here: https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/black-lives-matter-blm
