Prior to my return to Grand Junction, I used to attend NRA Board of Directors meetings. One incident is relevant to Western Colorado voters: the resignation of John Dingle, Democrat Congressman from Michigan from the NRA Board. In the old days, there were Democratic politicians who supported the Second Amendment: John F. Kennedy and John Dingle, to name two.
John’s tearful resignation was the result of his vote for Bill Clinton’s so called “Assault Weapons Ban.” John’s view of America and the Second Amendment, wasn’t strong enough to stand up to his party. John tearfully admitted his treason and resigned from the board.
Adam Frisch’s commercials say that he “supports the Second Amendment.” Even if that is true, and I doubt it, his opinions will not matter to his anti-gun, anti-American party. The same is true for the rest of his “beliefs” or “credentials.”
“Conservative businessman” almost caused me to choke on my beer, but suspending rational thought for a moment, still won’t matter to the Democratic Party. Pro-energy, hahahaha; the only “energy” the Democrats like is the “green” kind where they ship American “greenbacks” to their Chinese associates.
So either Frisch is one of the most outrageous liars I’ve seen in politics in the last few decades or the most naive and incredible fool to make on a ballot. I’ll bet on the first, and figure that the naive fools are the people who might vote for him.
But the bottom line is that Frisch is a Democrat and even if he honestly believes the campaign statements, he must conform to “Democratic Party Discipline” and will therefore be totally irrelevant and unable to do any of the things he says he’d do.