Don't lose sight of the big picture
We would like to express our support and appreciation for Paul Paladino and the Montrose Regional Library Board’s dedication to the community, specifically the LGBTQIA+ members of Montrose County.
Thank you for providing a safe place for our youth and young adults to access educational material and to embrace and express their authentic selves. It is vital for them to feel a sense of belonging when so many don’t feel it anywhere else. We don’t envy any teenager growing up in our current society, even more so the teens who are bullied and hated for simply existing as God created them.
Many of us were present at the February board meeting and witnessed the opposition to your newly created Unity Social Club. While this opposition was quite vocal, it was and is based in a false narrative and perhaps also genuine ignorance — ignorance to the fear, sadness, isolation, shame, hurt, and depression that our LGBTQIA+ youth feel daily for simply being themselves.
However, at the same meeting, the predominant message shared by community members was a collective voice of both affirmation and support. It made us proud.
During this endeavor, please do not lose sight of the big picture. Those opposing educational opportunities and community programming on this topic are in the minority. The Montrose Regional Library is doing wonderful work and we are grateful.
Alarmist language, fear-based rhetoric, and general mis or disinformation fuels discrimination, and discrimination does great harm. Love, courage, empathy and truth will win the day and you can count on our support as you continue to serve the marginalized of our community. There are many standing beside you on this journey. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if there is anything we can do to support you.
“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28 (English Standard Bible)
With gratitude and in Christian love,
Aiden Hutto, Mary Hoch, Ryan Honeycutt, Laura Albright, John Pavlich, Linda Pavlich, Kris Schledewitz, Sandy Cave, Laura Young, Katie Walker, Becky Clark, Butch Clark, Kevin Young, Nancy Johnson, Roberta Crabtree, Beth McCorkle
