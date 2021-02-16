CORE Act holds promise for local businesses
I’d like to thank Sen. Bennet and Congressman Negusse for introducing the CORE Act (Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy) into this session of Congress.
My small business benefits from protected areas on public lands, as do many others in the region. Take a moment to think how many more visitors we’ve had to our mountains, wildernesses, and National Conservation Areas over the past decade because of their special designations. Add to that the guide and gear shops that have sprung up to help people enjoy these areas, and the gas, food, and lodging that’s purchased locally as well.
The CORE Act’s broadly supported measures will only enhance visitation and the businesses that cater to it. These public lands are American treasures that should be recognized and appreciated by all, not just those of us lucky enough to live here.
Amanda Clements
Montrose
Lariat Saddle Club applauds support for CORE Act
As an avid equestrian and president of the Lariat Saddle Club, I am thrilled the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act was introduced last week into the 117th Congress by bill champions Sen. Bennet and Congressman Neguse along with co-sponsors Sen. Hickenlooper and Rep. Crow, DeGette and Perlmutter.
The Lariat Saddle Club endorses this legislation in the 116th Congress and will continue our support until the bill passes as the CORE Act guarantees existing uses across 400,000 acres in Colorado including ranching, hunting, fishing and horse/mule use. Nearly 61,000 acres will be protected in our San Juan Mountains including additions to the existing Mount Sneffels and Lizard Head Wilderness Areas and protection for Ice Lakes Basin.
Lariat Saddle Club members have treasured trail riding and packing into these remote roadless areas since our founding in 1963, where we experience some of the best hunting, fishing, camping and wildlife watching to be found anywhere. Within our membership are veterans who also celebrate the CORE Act’s designation of our country’s first-ever National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale honoring the 10th Mountain Division.
The CORE Act is supported by diverse stakeholders across all the regions affected by this legislation, including elected officials, business owners, ranchers, wildlife advocates and outdoor enthusiasts. Lariat Saddle Club and local equestrians are proud to be among its supporters!
Jeanne Rice
Montrose
Garbage dump equals memories
Today, I went to the garbage dump. Nowadays, it’s referred to as the landfill. It sounds better, or by today’s verbiage, it’s politically correct. But why was I there? Well, a friend of mine died a couple of weeks ago and I was disposing of many of his possessions. His nickname was Rick, but his given name was Charles. Though I knew him for 13 years, I really didn’t know him at all.
Rick was 65 years old and bound to a wheelchair. He lived alone with his big love and companion dog, Jack Bones. Jack Bones was his helper and keeper. He did everything possible for Rick. Even though I was with them, Rick talked with the dog more than with me. It was true love.
Jack Bones died three months before Rick. And that’s what took him down. He was truly sad and heartbroken. Beyond my comprehension.
I came to admire Rick for his independence and determination to survive on his own. As I was going through his things, I learned he was a widower. Given the extensive library, he and his wife were very well read and musically inclined. But he never discussed these interests. Rick was unkempt. He never cut his hair or beard even though I bought him barber clippers. Sometimes he would let me give him a haircut. Another observation I made is that he had very little food. He had two jars of peanut butter, six cans of soup and lunch meat for Jack Bones. Little did I know.
But today at the dump as I unloaded his things, I saw a man’s life go by. Memories. Pictures, clothing, toys, trinkets, rugs, blankets, letters, collections, diaries, the college records and his medications. Sadly his family members had no space for all of his things.
The dump was serene. As I looked about, I saw other people’s possessions, other people’s memories.
Gordon Printz
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.