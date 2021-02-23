Reduction in the use of plastic
On Feb. 25, Costa Rica will forbid the entry of single-use plastics to its national parks. Prohibited items include: Stirrers, straws, disposable cutlery, disposable cups, fast-food containers, plastic tableware, non-reusable plastic bags, disposable plastic bottles and wrappers that are not part of the final product. In addition, there is an initiative intended to convert some of the plastic waste produced in Costa Rica into usable building material with the goal of opening a plant to transform discarded plastics into uniform blocks to build homes and other structures.
In the United States there has been much information disseminated regarding the harmful effects of plastics, and many communities are making an effort to reduce the use of plastics. In nearby Ridgway, in 2017 four seventh-grade girls formed a group called, “Carry On! Ridgway Reuses” with the goal of banning single-use plastic bags. Over a year later the town council voted to adopt a single use plastic bag ordinance. The girls’ “Carry On” effort has expanded to other communities in Colorado. Isn’t it past time for Montrose city and county officials to encourage Montrose to join these incredible girls’ efforts in reducing the use of plastic?
David Ryan
Montrose
Thought not given to alternatives
In reply to the gentleman from Gunnison who extols the benefit of the electric vehicles to our clean air. My guess would be that this gentleman was for the shutdown of the large pipeline from Canada. I would also guess that he would not be aware of the transportation that would now have to be used to transport the oil trucks. The 28% of the total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions would be much higher. Again, thought was not given to alternatives. Thought you might appreciate knowing this. If you ever drive over this way through our mountains, hope to see you as we whiz by on our side-by-side.
Dan and Nancy Bradburn
Montrose
We live in a great area
I am writing about a couple of things that have happened to me in the last week that I want to relate to the readers. I am 88 years old and have enjoyed living in Montrose all my life and am writing to emphasize how lucky we are to live here. I had parked at Walmart in the regular parking area and my car was centered well in the parking space. I finished my shopping and returned to my car. Someone had parked six inches from the driver’s door. Six inches does not leave much room for anyone to even open the door. I was pondering how I was going to get in at my age of 88. I opened the passenger side door and wondered if I could scoot over the center console head first or feet first and get in position to drive. A young lady appeared, who was aware of my problem, and offered to help. She quite ably scooted backward across the console and backed the car out so I could get in. She was gone and I did not get her name. Thank you.
Then I received a valentine card this week from a lady from my church who also sends out my birthday card. So you can see that this has made my week and I know we live in a great area, especially related to the bad news in the media.
Norman Brooks
Montrose
Let’s hear it for the arts community
This past year has been very different for all of us. And for those hard working people in the arts community, staying afloat has become even more difficult than usual — social distancing, no live performances, limited, if any gatherings. All of these challenges have created many new solutions. Lisa Rediger, manager of Magic Circle Theater, is an example of one of these creative individuals who is thinking outside the box to keep us from forgetting just how much the arts add to our lives.
In the fall, there was a Shakespearian spoof in the square downtown. During the winter, in-house Reader’s Theaters for socially distanced, limited audiences followed. All summer, going on faith, rehearsals for Newsies kept many young thespians engaged and excited. Then, of course, Funny Valentine was right on schedule. Although not at the Pavilion, a limited audience enjoyed three performances in the theater. Through all of this, of course, there were cancellations and quarantines caused by COVID. During those times, Lisa and her team kept upbeat ads going on social media and the marquee at Magic Circle. Thanks to Lisa and all of those other members of the wonderful Montrose arts community for doing what they did and continue to do while we wait.
Marcia and Rog Coman
Montrose
Recommend City of Montrose Council approve HUB project with changes as per planning board evaluation
The City of Montrose Planning Commission made the right decision to recommend approval of the HUB Planned Development with a reduction in density from 15 units per acre to 7. They also recommended that the requested reduction in setbacks from roads be denied. And that the setbacks adhere to the standard city codes. The City of Montrose Council members make the final decision.
A majority of the board (3-1) concluded that the change in density from 15 units per acre in HUB compared to 1.5 units in Cobble Creek, and to 3.5 units in Spruce Point was too abrupt. They made their decision based on the requirements and goals stated in the following city documents. And their judgement of how well HUB met the overall objectives of these governing documents.
1) Montrose, Colorado — Code of Ordinances, Title IV — BUILDING REGULATIONS, CHAPTER 4-4. — ZONING REGULATIONS / Sec. 4-4-24. — Planned Developments
2) Montrose, Colorado — Code of Ordinances, Title IV — BUILDING REGULATIONS, CHAPTER 4-4. — ZONING REGULATIONS / Sec. 4-7. – Subdivision Procedure
3) City of Montrose Comprehensive Plan
The reduction in density also lessens the impacts of HUB raised in the written and verbal statements of residents; namely increased traffic, congestion and hazards at existing exits/entrances. The board deliberated many hours, considering the relevant factors, finally drafting recommendations that are justified by facts, easily understood and allow the developer flexibility. We recommend the City Council approve their recommendations.
Don Peterson
Montrose
Vaccination irony
During my COVID vaccination visit I saw a Montrose resident whom I know to be very conservative and religious. I thought there was some amusing irony here: this fellow drove on government roads, to a government county fairgrounds building, to receive a free government-sponsored vaccine created by non-believer scientists who have succeeded where the preachers and prayers have failed, which was administered by a government employee.
Did he return home to have a cup of coffee made with government-produced tap water, take a whiz into the government sewer, and then complain that America has too much government and not enough religion?
If he did, then this may help to explain why having a rational political discussion with a conservative is a definite challenge!
Al Read
Montrose
Incursion, not insurrection
Yes, many Trump supporters believe there was election fraud. When election procedures were changed by secretaries of state and election officials instead of by state legislatures, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution; when ballot signatures did not have to match those on file; when mail ballots were sent out indiscriminately; when poll watchers were not allowed to witness counting; when security cameras purportedly show people running the same ballots through counters several times; when systems can’t verify ballots; when there was an enormous jump in Biden votes in the middle of the night in several states; and when 900 people signed affidavits, under threat of perjury, that they personally witnessed fraudulent/suspicious activities, fraud should certainly have been investigated, instead of simply denied.
We all condemn the violence at the Capitol, but that was an ‘incursion,’ not an ‘insurrection.’ Insurrection occurred when radicals, looted, burned, beat and declared part of Seattle the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — not subject to any government.
The Capitol was breached in an evidently pre-planned action, starting 30 minutes before Trump finished speaking. We don’t yet know who started it, but instigators were followed by others, including Trump supporters: some idiots and many innocents. By the time most people reached the Capitol, there were no barricades present. Video shows Capitol police actually opening a door and standing along the hall while people walked in. Nothing indicated they shouldn’t enter.
Trump’s offer to activate the National Guard for that day was spurned. The Capitol police chief stated that his multiple requests for more police were denied. Someone evidently wanted insufficient security at the Capitol that day.
Democrats again didn’t wait for the facts before starting another unsuccessful impeachment. But the circus did divert attention from all the job-and freedom-killing actions they’re taking.
Angie Many
Eckert
Mars?
I have heard that the mission to Mars is to bring back possible evidence of life. I realize that our space program has given us many advancements in technology, but my question is why aren’t we solving some of the big issues here on Earth like homelessness, climate change and the increasing amount of single-use plastic that is clogging our waterways, landfills and has been detected in wildlife and humans. Couldn’t even just a small portion of that huge budget go to solving these problems as I’m pretty sure no one will be able to live on Mars or the moon since there is no atmosphere once you leave ours.
I saw that Trump’s casino in Atlantic City was imploded recently. They could have changed that to Trump’s showers and could have housed a lot of homeless folks; not practical, but just a thought. The Colorado Delegation is taking on single-use plastic and styrofoam this session and hopefully we’ll have some success there. And now with Joe Biden as president perhaps we can address climate change in a meaningful way. We have got to address these issues if not for our generation, but for future generations to come.
Lesley Hallenborg
Montrose
