Do black lives really matter?
When I was 12 years old, I watched from our backyard, perched on a hill overlooking Washington, D.C., as large swaths of the city were in flames after a white supremacist murdered Martin Luther King Jr.
In my young mind, having grown up in a 100% segregated town, and never having heard Dr. King speak, I blamed him for the violence. Such was the misinformation I found myself subjected to at the time.
In the coming years, as I met African Americans in school and the military, I learned the reasons behind the explosion of violence in 1968. It wasn’t right to “burn it all down,” but many black young men were angry at how their people had been abused for hundreds of years. Years later, after I left the military, I heard a speech by Dr. King in which he spoke out against our involvement in the Vietnam War. The speech deeply affected me. He had nothing to gain from this speech, as it had little to do with his signature cause of racial justice; but it made me see the war from the perspective of victims on all sides.
Throughout my adult life, I’ve met, and worked with, many exemplary African American and Latino men and women. I understand now the importance of their struggle to be “included at the table” of opportunity. If people are included, they have no reason to want to “burn it all down.” Most of us have seen how people of color more often become successful when given opportunity. I’ve found that I stop noticing their “color” once I get to know these folks.
Nowadays, we see another group of young men that want to “burn it all down,” but they want to burn down the government system that has kept us all safe. White supremacy, exemplified by angry young men carrying weapons in public, is not the answer to our country’s problems. In this case, once again, it all comes down to economic opportunity. If these young men feel included, they are less likely to be disgruntled.
David Congour
Montrose
What is next?
Where are the visual environmentalists like those of the past? Several years ago, natural landscapes and open space throughout the country were priority to be preserved, protected from encroachment. Power lines, roads, structures of any kind were to be hidden or located in such a manner that degradation of the natural landscape would not happen. Today, huge windmills designed to generate electricity litter the countryside, fields of solar panels also designed to create electricity occupy land adjacent to highways and in other areas of natural wonder. In some places, ocean shorelines are accommodating visual intrusion.
As a public land manager, visual sensitivity was mandated. Rules were put in place to allow progress, to accommodate structures and facilities necessary for human welfare and industrial aptitude but visual impact was seriously considered. Oil/gas companies were encouraged to paint “risers” and structures in the field’s natural colors instead of traditional silver. Power lines were located in routs of least intrusion. Roads to elevated and mountain top facilities were hidden behind natural barriers, and special land use permits for notarized off road travel or competition hid and in some cases mitigated environmental damage.
Open space and natural beauty rarely enter the minds of populations confined to larger cities or without the lure of distant landscapes, beautiful mountain sides, rivers and farm fields with grazing livestock. The future is unknown but current government policies that lean toward climate change imply the likelihood of continued visual impacts on natural beauty is forthcoming.
Kirby Kline
Montrose
Biden’s illegitimacy
I found the recent Colorado Sun article titled “7 ways Joe Biden’s presidency may quickly affect Colorado” interesting (Montrose Daily Press, Jan. 20). Since the media is incapable of actually covering Biden rather than fawning over him, I have some comments:
Trump fought hard for average working Americans, and his policies helped low-income and minority Americans most of all. Trump also made us energy independent for the first time in 70 years. Biden knows a minimum wage will hurt small businesses and put tens of thousands of lower income people out of work, but he will institute it anyway. He knows killing the Keystone pipeline will kill thousands of good union jobs, actually increase pollution, and put the U.S. back to dependence on oil producing nations that hate our guts, but he is doing it anyway. He will attack drilling on public lands, the coal industry, and fracking, even though that will put tens of thousands of blue-collar workers out of work. He knows fracking enabled us to increase the production of natural gas — a cheap, clean energy source, but he doesn’t care.
Biden also knows the U.S. is one of the only major countries whose CO2 emissions are plunging with CO2 output now at the lowest levels since 1985, but he will still rejoin the Paris Climate Deal. That “deal” (not a treaty authorized by Congress) commits the U.S. to shrinking its economy, while major polluters China and India have few binding requirements on their emissions. The “deal” is an “America last” effort to transfer wealth from American workers and taxpayers.
Media tries to pretend that Trump’s peace deals in the Middle East do not exist, but he has forged peace in the Middle East. Further, Trump has isolated terrorist sponsor Iran by pulling out of Obama’s phony “nuclear deal” with Iran, and neutered ISIS. That will all change with Biden, who will, for example, re-enter the Iran deal, foolishly thinking a group of nations asking nicely will cause Iran to end its nuclear weapons programs.
If I had more space, I would talk about the destruction of women’s sports by men identifying as women, disregard for our troops, demonizing the opposition while mouthing calls for “unity,” ignoring Biden family corruption with foreign powers, undermining national sovereignty with illegal immigration, identity politics, fake impeachments, and, most importantly, Biden’s illegitimacy in the eyes of half of America.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
