County party leader welcomes Boebert town hall
As chair of the Montrose Democratic Party, I am writing this letter on behalf of our officers and executive team to express our disappointment, sadness and concern regarding the events that concluded in the cancelation of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s open meeting with Montrose constituents on Saturday, January 30th at the Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship.
We have gathered from articles published by multiple media outlets, that the event was canceled due to unspecified threats. The Montrose County Democrats condemn violence of any kind. We firmly believe in and will always advocate for the constitutional right of everyone in our county, our state, and our country to peacefully gather and execute our first amendment right to free speech.
We take this news seriously and intend to fully research the nature of these reported threats. To that end, we have reached out to Chief Hall and Sheriff Lillard in order to gain a better sense of what happened. We also reached out to both our Colorado Senators to see if any threats against Congresswoman Boebert were reported to the Capitol Police, as this is standard protocol for a security incident like this. Actual threats of violence should be fully investigated.
So far, all we have been able to confirm is that there was an anonymous call by someone threatening to turn the hosting church into the IRS for a perceived 501©3 violation. It is our understanding that a non-profit organization or church may in fact host an elected official for a town hall style meeting without risking their tax-deductible status. Congresswoman Boebert’s office should know the rules surrounding venue choice, so we don’t yet understand why this event was canceled. But we will continue to do our due diligence to determine what happened.
Congresswomen Boebert, on behalf of all your constituents, regardless of party affiliation, my sincere hope that you will reschedule your town hall in Montrose soon. Next time, please plan your event with more notice and publicize it through the proper, official channels so that all of your constituents have the opportunity to attend. And please, host it in a large and, for COVID safety, outdoor venue.
Kevin Kuns,
Chair, Montrose County Democratic Party
Civility and accountability
Congresswomen Boebert:
As constituents of Colorado’s Third Congressional District, we relish any opportunity to meet with our elected officials, no matter party affiliation. We are looking forward to your next event in Montrose to address the following.
You ran on a platform of “Our Freedom, Our Rights.” We are anxious to meet with you to learn more about the bills you are working on in Congress. How are you protecting our freedoms? Are you protecting our rights to breathe clean air, to drink clean water and to defend our state parks and public lands? Are you working on facilitating vaccine distribution so that we can finally be done with this pandemic? How about our rights to nonpartisan accountability for the “Rule of Law?” Are you working to reduce our health insurance premiums which are the highest in the state? What will you do to make healthcare affordable to all? Will you protect us from people who should not be allowed to have or carry a lethal weapon? And will you protect our Constitutional right to validate a free and fair election in the same way this country has for over 200 years?
Pat Vondra
Montrose
Parker article
Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million in pocket change. Why? Because today, more than ever, political power and financial power go hand-in-hand. They feed off each other. The politicians want money to stay in office and feed their appetites. Billionaires like Bezos pay for laws to grow and protect their empires. They work together like a pack of wolves devouring their victims, the common citizens.
Bezos now uses the once respectable Washington Post to promote his own agenda and slander his enemies. Bezos employs Kathleen Parker as one of his mouthpieces in the Post. Her vicious screed against conservative Republicans, which the Montrose Press published on Feb. 3, is but one of many examples of this unholy alliance between billionaire predators and their political partners.
Exulting in their questionable election victory, propagandists like Parker now feel free to drop their masks and show their fangs. At one point she says she “struggles for words” to describe the enemy, which she identifies as born-again, pro-life Christians, anyone who supported Sarah Palin, and of course, anyone who supports Donald Trump. That includes over 75 million Americans whom she insults with the claim that very few of us can actually read. She sits on high and calls us illiterate, unstable, pathetic, nincompoops, pigs, domestic terrorists, demagogues, monsters, a virus, a mob, and finally, “creeps” who deserve to be exiled into everlasting infamy — perhaps in some place like Stalin’s gulags where we can be “reprogrammed” as some of Parker’s colleagues have suggested, or even rendered dead as she cattily implies.
Such is the Biden/Bezos cabal who now rule the land and disingenuously call for “unity” on their terms alone. Thank you Montrose Press for partnering with them in presenting such and edifying and uplifting piece of propaganda.
Michael Martin
Montrose
More EV chargers
Living in beautiful Colorado, I take every opportunity to head out to our public lands to hike, float and simply soak in and enjoy the natural world.
Throughout the Rocky Mountain State we love our public lands, but unfortunately our emissions from vehicle transportation are responsible for 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions (EPA). The climate change stemming from these emissions damages the livelihoods, values and lands that Coloradans care so much for.
However, we have the technology to support a cleaner means of transportation to access public lands, electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations. As an avid recreationist and environmentalist, I would love to see more EV chargers built in the places I love to explore.
Developing better access to EV chargers will inspire a cleaner, brighter future where all public lands allow EV users to recharge their vehicle without worry over exceeding their vehicles range.
Brian Wagenaar
Gunnison
