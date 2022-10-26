Adam Frisch is running to help save our democracy in ultimate contrast to his opponent who truly believes that the 2020 election was stolen from Mr. Trump.
Adam Frisch believes with all his heart and mind in the inviolability of our democratic government. If he is elected, he will put country first without a doubt. We need someone solid to be our representative with equanimity and honesty in Washington, D.C.
He has a history of serving his community well having spent eight years on the Aspen City Council.
He has a degree in economics and has experience in the financial field. He was the chairman of the Pitkin County Financial Review Committee for six years.
There is some hesitancy out here about voting for a wealthy gentleman who we think has little if any understanding of rural Colorado and the issues we face. He lived on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation as a child and observed firsthand the challenges of living in a rural area. He surely knows what life is like on the Western Slope and is aware of our needs and concerns.
Many residents of Western Colorado will choose not to vote for some wealthy guy who lives in Aspen. We all live somewhere, don’t we? His wealth does not define him. He is most sincere about serving CD3 well. Chaos, volatility, insurrection in politics are all issues that need to be dealt with.
Adam Frisch has what it takes to bring back the cooperation and bipartisanship that is so sadly lacking in our government.
Please vote for Adam Frisch to bring solidarity back to Washington.