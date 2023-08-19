Adam Frisch sounded as if he should drive his “Beat Boebert Buggy” to his county clerk today and change his party affiliation after reading about his election run in the Aug.16 Daily Press statement that announced his candidacy for Colorado District 3, listing his reasons why he is the guy for the job. But then, there were several issues that came to mind that Adam Frisch did not include, all of which directly and deeply affect District 3 voters even if Adam Frisch doesn’t think so: 1.Deferred police/judicial funding.
2. Prosecution of proven crimes committed.
3. Drug, adult and child trafficking intervention and prosecution.
4. Illegal immigrant prosecution.
5. Open borders.
6. Real estate sales to foreign governments.
7. Colorado retaining its share of over-appropriated water to the lower basin states.
8. Transgender males participating in female sports.
9. Government school intervention in parental control of their children and school curriculum.
10. Forgiving student loans.
11. Drag men near any children activities. 12. Selling the national oil reserve to keep gasoline prices lower and buying low grade oil from people who don’t like us at market price while we have more under our feet than anywhere else in the world.
13. Insisting and adjudicating that electricity become our primary energy source even when there are not enough of the materials on this earth to accomplish the feat while killing whales on the East Coast which is in violation of the environmental law.
14. Using the FBI and DOJ as a political weapon against opposing political ideas and people.
15. When do parents become terrorists.
16. Religious freedom.
17. Freedom of speech, to name but a very few of the issues Adam Frisch is skipping.
Adam Frisch, quit driving around and address the issues.