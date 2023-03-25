It all started in late 2018 and early 2019 when the hemp farm came in across the road from our family farm. The farm has been owned by family since 1932. A pump house went in, black plastic, drip lines and misting sprinklers followed. Ditches at the bottom of the field were bladed.
This meant waste water flowing to our ditch was at risk. We relied upon it to cover our fields more fully and when rains were sparse to help recharge the water table, percolating on to our spring and seeps ditch. Visits to UVWUA and Division of Water Resources confirmed our only recourse was to go to civil court, if the hemp farmers wouldn’t work with us. Their pockets were deeper than ours.
A couple rain events proved the blading of ditches a faulty act, water followed the path of least resistance, pooled and roiled at the bottom of the field with no ditch to direct it and finally burst loose, overflowed our supply ditch, plugging the culvert under the county road, and flooding yards, neighbors and ours.
The hemp endeavor proved to be a bust. Farmers falling to the promised riches felt like they’d been duped. Colorado Department of Ag, governor’s office and elected officials touted hemp as the next big thing.
Strange coincidence when hemp failed, and a foreclosure sale followed on the 5875 Road farm. Matt Miles bought the land. In the height of the hemp frenzy, he owned General Processing near Delta, the only major hemp processor on the Western Slope. Later in November 2020 the processing plant would sell to EcoGen Biosciences.
Matt Miles has stated the plan to farm some of the acreage simultaneously with the gravel pit, using the waste water for the gravel pit. I’ve learned waste water can be used by the farmer “creating” the waste water for other than ag or domestic.
Seems odd, if Uncompahgre Project water as reported by Bureau of Rec is only for ag or domestic, but after it runs across farm ground it can be put to industrial use?
Miles also emphasized, “watering practices will stay as they are” …. “discharge points will stay the same.”
My hopes are the gravel pit permit will be denied, “watering practices” can return to historical use of the 1930s to 2019, waste water flowing once more through to our small family farm, on to others in Coal Creek Valley benefitting crops, livestock, land, wildlife and groundwater recharge.