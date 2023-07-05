Robert Reich's articles crack me up, with his totally unsubstantiated and easily refuted opinions. I stopped reading them when I was unable to convince the MDP publisher not to give such an extremist editorial space. I couldn't resist reading his June 17 MDP piece, however, and of course I wasn't disappointed.
What is happening to Trump is about a weaponized government planning to make any opposition a crime. Despite Reich trying to make us believe it is all about Trump, you don't have to be a Trump fan to see it is really about the left concentrating political power.
There are only two real stories in American politics today: 1) the corruption of our system of justice by Democrats, and 2) Joe Biden's treasonous crimes. Shame on the MDP for failing to fairly report either.
Reich has the audacity to mention the rule of law. Trump did not, as the Bidens did, set up a criminal syndicate to leverage millions from Ukraine, Russia, and China.
Trump family members did not, as did nine members of Biden's family receive million-dollar payments from foreign interests. There is no more innocent explanation for this spider web of payoffs than there is of Hunter's laughable $83,000 a month position on Burisma's board of directors.
Trump did not, as did Biden, remove presidential papers — without authority to declassify them — and leave them unsecured in a garage. The Justice Department and FBI are actively covering up, among other things, a bribery scandal involving the sitting president, while aggressively trying to imprison the administration's top political opponent for allegedly committing the same crime the DOJ was uninterested in when Joe Biden was involved.
Reich asked the question “Will we go to civil war over Trump?”, suggesting that it would be Trump's unwillingness to go along with the deep state, rather than the deep state's subversion, that would cause a civil war.
Conservatives understand that a violent reaction is exactly what the left hopes for, knowing that would be used by the left to justify more gestapo tactics.
What the left fails to comprehend is that somewhere along the spectrum from a free democratic republic, to anarchy, and then a Marxist dictatorship, the free people of this great nation will indeed react and put an end to this nonsense. If and when that occurs, no one on the left will be happy with the results.