As I read the commissioners decision to deny the most recent gravel pit, I am perplexed.
As so-called progress continues in this valley there are some very interesting problems that arise. On the one hand, there is a big push to market this valley in a big way through tourism and travel. In that respect, we are way overcrowded as it is. Just go into the San Juans or up to Silverjack on the weekends.
On the other hand, we have the population that is already here. I am one of the few who are native to this valley. I have seen tremendous change over the years. I guess what bugs me is people who come in here in the face of progress and build large hones then try to keep everyone else out.
The gravel pits in this valley unfortunately are necessary. I defy anyone who has built a home here that has not used gravel. Gravel is where gravel is. You cannot mine gravel where it us not.
We have a large population that wanted progress till they came here and then no more progress. It is like we need gravel but not in my neighborhood. I am sorry, but gravel is where it is. You cannot mine gravel where it ain't. You have to go where the gravel is.
The next time you need gravel or concrete and it is VERY, VERY expensive or maybe not available think of the idea of gravel is where Mother Nature put it not where we think we want it. If all the legal and environmental requirements are met then we need the little rocks.