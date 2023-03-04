At the Feb. 22 BoCC hearing, Zane Luttrell was wrong about his gravel pit’s traffic hazards. He mischaracterized important remarks about the pit’s traffic hazards made by Mr. Dennis Murphy, planning commissioner, when he spoke at the Jan. 26 planning commission hearing.
Commissioner Murphy recounted an experience that while bicycling with his friends, they stopped to help a rancher catch an errant cow at a blind curve on 5875 Road. He asked the audience rhetorically: “What would have happened if a gravel truck had rounded that blind curve while they were trying to round up the cow?”
The public in attendance immediately understood that an 80,000-pound gravel truck rounding that blind curve just then and requiring a much greater stopping distance than cars or pickups because of its weight and size, could not have safely stopped in time. Multiple casualties might have occurred.
Ignoring Commissioner Murphy’s important traffic hazard message, Mr. Luttrell commented on Feb. 22 that his driver would have simply stopped his truck to help catch the cow.
First, he totally disregarded the serious hazard his gravel trucks would pose rounding this, as well as another dangerous blind corner on Jig Rd near 5850 Road, as frequently as every six to eight minutes, 12 hours a day, six days a week for the next 60 years.
Second, NONE of our roads that would be used by the pit’s trucks have shoulders or space off the pavement for those trucks to safely avoid emergencies or pull over for the driver to ‘help out’. That could not happen safely.
Mr. Luttrell’s comment was just plain wrong and misleading.
Overwhelming public comments have informed the commissioners of the undue traffic and public safety hazards created by the pit’s trucks driving our roads for decades.
For approval, county regulations require that “…the proposed use does not result in undue traffic congestion or traffic hazards.” This requirement cannot be met. The laws of physics cannot be changed. These traffic hazards cannot be mitigated.
The commissioners’ duty is to protect the public health and safety and deny SU22-013. Attendance matters - Commissioners need to see you on March 6 at 6 p.m.