Shenanigans are afoot again. From all appearances, it looks like Angie Peterson is aligning herself with the Matt Miles team. Business cards being exchanged in public meetings is telling.
And after the county commissioners gave the Matt Miles team another 14 days to "tidy up" more loose ends and try to fill more holes, we guess we could add the buying out of property to shore up the SU22-013 application. After all, the buying out of property adjacent to the proposed gravel pit worked very well at the Uncompahgre gravel pit south of Montrose.
With the additional 14 days continuation, the Matt Miles team will have been given a total of 26 days (so far) to attempt to complete the SU22-013 application. One would think that an application would have to be complete when rendered to the County Planning Commission. That apparently is not the case.
As to the additional 26 days being granted to the applicant, we have the following observation: An additional 26 days were not given to the public. The public input was closed on Feb. 22, thereby silencing our voices. We cannot comment in any way on any additional information put forth by the applicant. We cannot refute any and all expert testimonials put forth. We attend public meetings, but have no voice as the SU22-013 application changes, gets revised, more conditions are applied, requests for more information to be supplied.
We have all known people who have developed cancer. Possibly those were our loved ones. We cannot know what that patient is truly feeling because we do not live in their body. If we take away that patient's ability to communicate, we have done that patient an enormous disservice. This cancer is being forced on all of the citizens being negatively impacted by SU22-013, yet our voices have been silenced.
The Montrose County commissioners have been tasked with being the Public Health regulatory board for Montrose County. We can only hope now that they will look at the vital signs and symptoms of these silenced citizen patients.
An absolute NO vote on SU22-013, now and for the healthy future of these citizen patients is required.
Jim and Vicki Gardner
Montrose
