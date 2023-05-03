It is unfortunate — for all concerned — that plaintiff’s (Pleasant View Properties) counsel believes that unsubstantiated allegations are somehow a substitute for genuine evidence of malfeasance by the Montrose BOCC — in its denial decision of the SU22-013 gravel pit/asphalt and cement plant.
Apparently we are supposed to ignore all of the public hearings/record’s actual evidence:
1. Unequivocal language of the Master Plan, zoning regulations, etc. which mandate as its primary intent — the “protection, preservation and promotion” of our agricultural heritage.
2. Significant expert public record submissions which convincingly refuted the applicant’s claims.
3. 1300+ petition signatures in opposition.
4. Approximately 300 opponents who showed up at every public hearing.
5. Unanimous recommendation for denial by the Planning Commission.
6. Resulting unanimous decision for denial by the BoCC.
Furthermore - the special use permit process was inappropriately used to circumvent a de-facto 60 year “re-zoning” of prime agricultural land (according to the local USDA office) to commercial/ industrial use - far away from designated commercial/industrial zones.
Moreover, approval would’ve constituted “spot zoning” (process of singling out a small parcel of land for a use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area for the benefit of the owner of such property and to the detriment of other owners. Anderson’s American Law of Zoning, 4th Edition).
"Even if a master plan is considered only an advisory document, zoning that does not conform with the plan may be subject to an attack as “spot zoning.” Spot zoning is prohibited in Colorado on the theory that a local government cannot act merely to benefit a single landowner, but must act to benefit the general public. The test for determining whether a particular action constitutes spot zoning is whether the action is designed to relieve a certain piece of property from zoning restrictions in spite of—rather than in conformance with—the jurisdiction’s comprehensive plan. (Colorado Land Planning and Development Law - Ninth Edition)
This was emphasized in the Davis, Graham, Stubbs LLP memorandum- submitted to the SU22-013 record.