An article in the Daily Press (Colorado Sun) speaks of how the Democrats are again looking to take away gun rights.
One potential law is to raise the age to 21 from 18, to buy any firearm. When does someone become an adult? An 18-year-old currently can go to war but cannot buy a handgun or a beer, now the Democrats want to not allow an 18-21-year-olds purchase a rifle or shotgun. Our rights, and especially gun rights, continue to be eroded. Young people (18-21-year-olds) who are more often inclined to be Democrats with educational indoctrination, may not think anything about losing their rights, but what is next?
Personally, when I go into a building and see a guns prohibited sign, I feel less safe and a sitting duck. Should someone blow a gasket and want to commit as mass shooting, we are ripe for the picking with the shooter having little worry of return fire.
Most anytime a politician goes into session, they are further limiting our rights. How many more of your rights are you willing to give up? Steven Fenburg-D (Boulder), Colorado Senate President, in mentioning a possible assault weapons ban made the comment “what should happen to such weapons already in possession of Colorado residents?”
Sounds like he is considering gun confiscation to me. If Democrats want vote for more gun laws, they personally should be the ones to confiscate the weapons, not law enforcement. The politicians might think twice.
This is what happens when our state political leaders are from “The People’s Republic of Boulder.”