I’m not against guns. There were many times when I was a child that, if my father had not shot a deer, there would have been no meat on the table. We were a family of six.
I am against military-grade rifles (unless they are in the hands of trained police officers or armed forces personnel), that are used to kill people. There is tentative evidence that the 10-year ban on assault weapons passed by the U.S. Congress on Aug. 25, 1994, and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on Sept. 13, 1994, reduced fatalities and injuries from mass shootings.
Assault weapons are more frequently used for those crimes. They would never be used for hunting. Because venison is usually aged before it is packaged for a freezer, an assault weapon is not the rifle of choice for hunting. A lot of the animal would be ground meat before it hit the earth.
Because my husband is older than I am, I used to think he would pass away before I do. The phrase “unless I am hit by a truck” might be what causes me to die first. (Unless he’s hit by the same truck.) The phrase has been updated. It now reads “unless I am shot while shopping or worshipping in my church.” I thank God that my two sons and my five grandchildren are adults. They don’t attend schools now. But the schools are not the only places gun violence is happening on a daily basis in this country.
When will this human carnage stop? U.S. Congressional Rep. Lauren Boebert is advocating that the AR-15 become the national weapon. Do we really need a “national weapon?” In my opinion, that is a problem, not a solution.