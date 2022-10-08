Have you had enough of the Democratic-controlled state legislature, the Democratic governor, and the Democratic attorney general’s soft-on-crime policies that have skyrocketed Colorado to the worst crime levels in the United States?
Have you had enough of it affecting you, your family/loved ones, and friends? Do you think you can trust the very people that have caused these increases to now have a plan and reverse what they’ve done?
Have you had enough of high gasoline, diesel, propane, natural gas, and electric prices due to the policies and laws passed by the Democrats? Do you remember voting against Proposition 112 in 2018 and having it defeated only to be resurrected and added to and passed by Gov. Polis and the Democratic-controlled Legislature?
Have you had enough of only 39% of Colorado students scoring proficient on the 2021 state literacy tests?
Have you had enough of the governor deciding whose business was essential and who’s wasn’t and consequently losing your businesses, jobs, and homes because of it? Do you remember who gave the governor those emergency powers he held onto long after they were needed?
There isn’t a single Democrat holding or seeking local, state, and federal office in/from Colorado that deserves to be elected or reelected if they subscribe to the same disastrous policies, agendas and platform items that have been used to date.