Had enough yet?

NBC News reported that March arrivals of illegals reached a 22-year high, the third time border arrivals in the southwest surpassed 200,000/month (4.2 million, including got-aways, in 20 months) under Biden. Unbelievably, Biden press secretary Jean-Pierre recently stated, on television, that “there are no people walking across our border’. And VP Harris, on television, recently said that ‘the border is secure.” (Neither have been to the border.)



Tags