NBC News reported that March arrivals of illegals reached a 22-year high, the third time border arrivals in the southwest surpassed 200,000/month (4.2 million, including got-aways, in 20 months) under Biden. Unbelievably, Biden press secretary Jean-Pierre recently stated, on television, that “there are no people walking across our border’. And VP Harris, on television, recently said that ‘the border is secure.” (Neither have been to the border.)
Record numbers of Americans, including veterans, are homeless and hungry, but illegals are given food, lodging, healthcare, transportation, education, and continuing services. They’re dispersed across the country so they’ll be harder to find and deport.
This is not just a problem for already-overburdened taxpayers. Our safety is at risk. How many terrorists are now here and waiting for “the day?” Hardened criminals, human traffickers, drug smugglers, and other dangers are coming in. Now we learn Venezuela has been sending its violent prisoners here.
In 2021, 11,201 pounds of illicit fentanyl was seized – enough to kill every American almost seven times over. How much fentanyl got through?
Haven’t you had enough yet?
Illegal immigration rates are the highest in decades. Inflation is the highest in decades. Gas prices reached their highest ever. Violent crime is rampant in most big cities and increasing everywhere. Drug overdoses reached 100,000 in 2021.
This has happened with a Democrat-controlled government. Haven’t you had enough yet?
In May, the Biden administration directed schools to allow students use restrooms and locker rooms of their “gender identity” or lose student meal funding. Thankfully a judge blocked that directive.
While the world grows more dangerous, our military is being weakened. Now cadet training includes using ‘gender inclusive’ terms (“parent” vs. mom, dad; “partner” vs. girlfriend, boyfriend, etc.) and other “wokeness.” I’d rather have warriors than alleged-microaggression avoiders.