I have been an independent voter since I was first able to vote more than 50 years ago. I’ve never liked politics, and I especially dislike political labels. People are too complex to be conveniently categorized, and some of the words you may use as slurs may not mean what you think they do.
For example, the political definition of conservative (Webster’s New World Dictionary) is “tending to preserve established traditions ... and to resist or oppose any changes in these.” Does this sound like someone who wants to shake up things in Washington?
The political definition of liberal is “favoring political reforms tending toward democracy and personal freedom for the individual.” Whoa! Isn’t that what Republicans are supposed to want? And RINO? Maybe the real RINOs are the ones calling others by that name.
Hating all Republicans — or Democrats — simply because of party affiliation is absurd and shameful. You simply can’t paint huge groups of diverse people with the same brush.
While there are extremists in both parties, few Democrats are communists and few Republicans are neo-Nazis. Members of both parties fly the flag, practice their religions, and love this country.
We all want the same services and opportunities — good education, good roads, libraries, police and fire protection, to name just a few. We have to work together to assure those desires, stressing cooperation, collaboration, and common sense. We don’t have to agree on everything, and we can be good neighbors and friends even with those who have differing political views.
When I was growing up in Virginia, kids would ask if I was a Yank or a Reb. My mom, a wise woman, said “Just tell them you’re an American.”