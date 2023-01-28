Hypocrisy is costing us trillions

Calvin Coolidge, a president who actually cut spending, said: “I favor the policy of economy, not because I wish to save money, but because I wish to save people. The men and women of this country who toil are the ones who bear the cost of Government. Every dollar that we carelessly waste means that their life will be so much the more meager. Every dollar that we prudently save means that their life will be so much the more abundant.”



