Calvin Coolidge, a president who actually cut spending, said: “I favor the policy of economy, not because I wish to save money, but because I wish to save people. The men and women of this country who toil are the ones who bear the cost of Government. Every dollar that we carelessly waste means that their life will be so much the more meager. Every dollar that we prudently save means that their life will be so much the more abundant.”
Today, our government wastes trillions of dollars. Think how much better off "the men and women who toil" would be without such waste.
Making every citizen poorer, trillions are spent supporting illegal aliens, on unappreciated foreign aid, on wasteful programs, and on a nonexistent "climate crisis."
Each year, the elite fly 1,000 private jets to Davos for the World Economic Forum. As Schenk, Greenpeace, noted, “Meanwhile, the rich and powerful flock to Davos in ultra-polluting, socially inequitable private jets to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors.”
Per environmental consultants CE Delft, the carbon dioxide emissions from these flights are equal to putting roughly 350,000 gasoline-powered cars on the road for that week.
If government officials, CEOs, and environmentalists were really concerned about human-caused climate change, wouldn’t they use zoom calls? Wouldn’t they stop restricting US energy, thereby transferring manufacturing to super-polluter China?
If Obama believes in a climate emergency, why did he buy a sea-level waterfront mansion? Why would John Kerry keep multiple homes and vehicles?
They don’t really believe their spiel. But they do believe in control.
Unnecessary environmental regulations destroying farmers, ranchers, and other small businesses help mega-corporations. Environmental regulations raising costs make more people dependent on government. Transferring taxpayer dollars to ‘save the environment’ is ripe for graft.