I’ve seen bad government; we are lucky to live here
As a young man, the U.S. Air Force moved our family from a middle class American home to a country far away with bad government. We lived there for two miserable years.
The domestic water was not safe to drink, there were awful smells from the sewers and the roads were terrible. There were no environmental regulations so it “snowed” black ashes during the cold months as dirty coal was burned in furnaces. Buildings occasionally collapsed because there were no enforced building codes.
To get government agencies to act, one had to offer bribes. Everything I took for granted in America — clean water, good schools, good roads, honest and professional police and fire fighters, clean public parks and public lands to enjoy, and so much more — was absent.
I learned most people on Earth are not so lucky to be Americans living in this wonderful democracy.
Sadly our American government has greatly declined over the past six years with the elections of extremist leaders. Our congresswoman Lauren Boebert exemplifies extremism.
She supports radicals storming the Capitol, votes to overturn the peaceful transfer of power and brings her gun into the U.S. Capitol building. She attacks our freedoms, lies about her votes and ignores the ideas and requests of her constituents.
Democracies are fragile — think about the Germans with Hitler, the Russians with Putin, the Venezuelans with Chavez — and what ruin these countries suffered under extremist politicians.
Now is the time for all Americans, and all of us living in wonderful western Colorado, to reject extremism and help preserve our democracy. Please vote for Adam Frisch to be our U.S. representative.
David M. West, MD
Grand Junction
