Inflation Expansion Act(s)
During a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Sept. 6, 2019, former VP Joe Biden said, “I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel and I am not going to cooperate with them, OK?”
Once in office he signed the following executive orders in January of 2021:
Stopped all new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters;
Directed agencies to eliminate federal fossil fuel subsidies wherever possible;
Terminated international financing of carbon-intensive fossil fuel-based energy;
Terminated the Keystone XL pipeline which would have brought oil from a friendly country directly to our refineries;
There are many more executive orders that President Biden has signed which significantly impact domestic oil production but spatial limits prevent all of them from being listed here.
What are the effects of Biden’s executive orders? You are experiencing them now! Everyone already knows how much the price of gas/diesel has gone up in the past two years, but so much depends on that price.
The food you buy at the grocery store went through a process to get there. It had to be grown and harvested, which requires tractors and other machinery which run on fossil fuels (there are no EV tractors available). It had to be processed in a food processing plant which runs on electricity, generated by power plants dependent on fossil fuels (wind and solar alone are inadequate). It was delivered by rail and tractor trailers which run on fossil fuels (there are no EV freight train engines or EV tractor trailer engines).
With action taken to get rid of fossil fuels, the industry responds by cutting investments in fossil fuel development which reduces supplies and drives up prices.
Common sense, right? But common sense is being abandoned in favor of forcing renewables on us no matter how much it causes prices to increase.
You might be asking, “What am I supposed to do about it?” You have two powerful tools at your disposal; the first is your voice. You can let the president know how his executive actions are affecting you and you can let your senators know that they need to listen to you over their caucus. You can also let your representative know how you feel.
The second tool you have is your vote. Yes, the midterms are over but the next election will be here before you know it.
Sean Salaz
Montrose
