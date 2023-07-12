I want to thank MDP Editor Jeremy Morrison for not fouling the letters feature with an ignorant and racist rant (see his June 14 editorial).
This letter writer was upset because the City of Montrose replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, thus disrespecting the “superior” Western civilization. This may be a good opportunity to look into why some people hold these hateful views.
First, it is true that Western civilization gave us the machine gun, poison gas, and the flush toilet, which some might cite as “proving” our superiority over Native American peoples. But to be honest, throughout human history, clans, tribes, and nations divided themselves into the “us” and “thems.” The “us” felt superior, and were good, honest, moral, and brave. The “thems” were bad, thieving, lying, cowards.
Psychologists believe it may be human instinct to want to feel superior and to fear and hate people different from yourself. However, we shouldn’t use instinct as an excuse for hate. Instead, we should recognize that these “hate circuits” exist in our brains, and make an effort to stop them from firing – which our letter writer obviously failed to do. Maybe if he acknowledged that all his ancient ancestors were black it might change his thinking, but he probably doesn’t accept the theory of evolution either.
Another source of hate is religion. Those who worship the invisible old white man with a beard feel superior to and dislike those who worship the other numerous invisible deities. They especially dislike those who believe there is not a shred of objective reproducible evidence that any of these gods exist or that prayer to them “works.”
It’s amusing to note that for more than 50 years the “National Day of Prayer” folks have prayed to the Christian God to grant wisdom to our politicians, which is the best evidence I know for the failure of prayer.
So is Western civilization superior to other cultures? I’ll let Will Rogers answer that when he said: “Who says civilization don’t advance? Why, in every war we kill each other in a new way.”