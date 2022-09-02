In a recent MDP article, a headline reads “Biden to wipe out $10K in student loan debt for many borrowers.” There are two glaring issues with this, the first being that the headline expects us to believe Biden has a magic wand to make that debt vanish into thin air.
The reality is that if this happens, the government would pay the banks holding these loans from the treasury which would drive the national debt hundreds of billions higher, which also increases the interest the government must (at least) pay. How do you suppose it will pay that? It typically raises taxes! The second glaring issue is that if Biden does this, it is in direct violation of Article 1 Section 8 of the US Constitution.
In an opinion piece from Mr. Anderson (publisher), we read that Sen. (Michael) Bennet stated that congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which will make the “biggest corporations in America pay their share” of taxes.
This sounds like the law will force CFOs to grab their corporate checkbooks and start writing checks to the IRS while the rest of us say, “about time.” What will actually take place? When any corporation’s cost goes up they increase the markup on their products to cover it; so you and I end up paying that new tax passed by Sens. Bennet, (John) Hickenlooper and the remaining “yeas” in Congress.
A wise man once said, “When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation.” Do you believe that student loans will be “wiped out” and that the “Inflation Reduction Act” will live up to its name?