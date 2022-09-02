Purchase Access

In a recent MDP article, a headline reads “Biden to wipe out $10K in student loan debt for many borrowers.” There are two glaring issues with this, the first being that the headline expects us to believe Biden has a magic wand to make that debt vanish into thin air.

The reality is that if this happens, the government would pay the banks holding these loans from the treasury which would drive the national debt hundreds of billions higher, which also increases the interest the government must (at least) pay. How do you suppose it will pay that? It typically raises taxes! The second glaring issue is that if Biden does this, it is in direct violation of Article 1 Section 8 of the US Constitution.



