An applause for Montrose COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Kudos to the Montrose community for the efficient and speedy handling of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. We were in and out in 30 minutes, not the horror stories I heard from cities with a 7-hour wait. All of the city agencies, the school district, the hospital and the county showed what can be done with cooperation.
Marge Lincon
Montrose
Boebert is gaining a bad reputation
Congratulations, Lauren Boebert, you joined 146 other traitors to your country by objecting to the electoral vote favoring President-elect Joe Biden. You know, or should know, this was the fairest presidential election in the history of our country. The issue that actually gained votes for Trump is voter suppression in red states which targets people of color, making it more difficult for these people to register and vote. Since your election you have wasted no time in disrespecting the law as is your habit. On the day of the Capitol attack you tweeted your “buddies” such as Qanon and Proud Boys who launched an attack on the Capitol and told them that Speaker Pelosi had left the House chambers. In my opinion you should be charged with a felonious act because of the risk to the Speaker’s life. Since metal detectors were newly installed in the Capitol you refused to show the police your bag after the alarm went off because of something in your bag. Keep it up and your disregard for the law and maybe you can land in jail where you belong! Scott Tipton was a very conservative Republican Congressman and qualified to be our congressman. I did not agree with him on many issues but I never questioned his qualifications. Republicans in the 3rd District have managed to elect a “nut job” in the form of Lauren Boebert who basically campaigned on “freedom without responsibility.” She is an embarrassment to Colorado and is already gaining a bad reputation to the nation.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
What is a conservative?
Guest columnist Michael P. Makenzo asserted that our Conservative Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, lacks the conscience of a conservative. He goes on to define a conservative in a very liberal way: “to be prudent, cautious, respectful, and opposed to radical change.” Such a definition could hold up to a dictionary definition of the word conservative; but it is a politically ignorant definition of the word.
Political conservatives are committed to our nation’s Constitution. Political conservatives are committed to the rule of law (Constitutional law). Political conservatives have been crying out against mob violence not only at our nation’s capital but throughout our nation (not selective in our disgust like liberals).
To show his ignorance on what a political conservative is, Makenzo offers three examples of his view of the conservative character: Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and John Kasich. True conservatives view all three of those career politicians as either moderate or liberal Republicans.
Next time the Daily Press wants to shame Congresswoman Boebert please use someone who knows what a political conservative is.
Jim Welch
Montrose
Solution to climate change
As most of us realize, our warming planet is contributing to more severe weather events, wildfires and droughts. See e.g. Yale Climate Connections, “Hurricanes, wildfires, and heat dominated U.S. weather in 2020”. (https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2021/01/hurricanes-wildfires-and-heat-dominated-u-s-weather-in-2020/)
These disasters have caused billions of dollars in damage in the U.S. Id. per FEMA, about 40% of small businesses never reopen after a disaster. We need to focus on immediately implementing solutions for our changing climate. One solution is Carbon Fee and Dividend, placing a fee on carbon, with a dividend, the money collected under the fee, being returned to U.S. households. Economists agree that putting a price on carbon is the quickest and most effective way to reduce carbon pollution. By placing a fee on carbon, we discourage carbon pollution by making it the more expensive option. By returning the fees collected to U.S. households, through a dividend, 70% of the households will be financially better off. I encourage you to call or write our Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper, and our Congresswoman Boebert, and ask them to take immediate action to address climate change by implementing a bipartisan Carbon Fee and Dividend plan.
Gail Harriss
Durango
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.