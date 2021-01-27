Hub at Montrose Crossing
The residents in the area surrounding Matt Miles’ proposed development of 500 apartment units at the intersection of 6450 Road, Chipeta and Cobble Drives are asking the city council and its planning commission to remain true to the City of Montrose’s Comprehensive Development Plan and deny approval of this development. Deviation from this plan sets a precedent for future development requests and erodes the trust our citizens place in their city government.
This proposed development violates the city’s own comprehensive plan for development as evidenced by:
• Lack of “feathering” or adequate transition between high density development and single homes.
• Negative impact on the health and safety of residents due to a significant increase in pedestrian, bicycle and motor vehicle traffic on Chipeta Drive, Cobble Drive and Highway 550.
• Negative impact on rural character of the area.
• Lack of access for residents to schools, city transportation, shopping, grocery and medical care without car ownership.
Area residents spoke in objection to the rezoning of this plat of land during the 2018 zoning commission meeting. The developer described the project to area residents as single or duplex homes and denied that it would include apartment buildings. The project today consists of 500 apartment units.
There is general concern that the planning commission and the developer had already reached an agreement prior to public hearings. This is evidenced by the inclusion of a total of $2.4 million waivers built into the 2021 city budget and the apparent lack of acknowledgment of the concerns of residents of the area.
The five-hour planning commission hearing regarding Miles’ proposed development on Jan. 13, 2021 was attended by approximately 185 area residents. Forty-five citizens provided input regarding the concerns of area residents. Not one of the attendees spoke in favor of the project!
Betty Willy
Montrose
State contends that BLM should listen to local community
Last summer, I had the displeasure of reading through the Bureau of Land Management’s approved plan for the public lands surrounding the North Fork Valley, as well as the rest of the Uncompahgre Field Office. I had been involved with the BLM’s process for over a decade, meeting with BLM staff and working as a stakeholder to write the North Fork Alternative Plan, a citizen-led initiative to guide the BLM’s land-use plans for the North Fork Valley, especially pertaining to oil and gas. In 2016, I felt validated in my expertise as a community member and local farmer when the BLM considered the Alternative Plan during its drafting process.
But when the final plan was released in April of 2020, “Acting Director” William Perry Pendley and other high-level officials at the BLM ignored the years of collaboration and input from me, my neighbors and local BLM staffers. Instead, the plan pursues an “energy dominance” agenda by prioritizing extractive industries over local economies, outdoor recreation, clean air and water and our rural way of life.
On Jan. 15, the state of Colorado announced it had filed a lawsuit against the BLM’s final plan for the Uncompahgre area. The state decided to take a stand for the local communities and economies on the Western Slope of Colorado. This decision from Gov. Polis shows that our public lands must be managed to be a part of the solution to climate change, not contributing to the problem. He acknowledges that our local farms and ranches need clean air and clean water to thrive, and that our local outdoor recreation economies are dependent on the unfragmented wildlands that our wildlife needs to survive. I commend Polis and the Department of Natural Resources for this action and hope that our other elected officials will also step up to protect my way of life.
Mark Waltermire
Paonia
Improve street to intersections before OK’ing Hub at Montrose Crossing
We applaud many of the projects Matt Miles has brought to our community. But we are concerned that the “The Hub” apartment project he is proposing at the corner of 6450 and Cobble Drive is not being seriously assessed for its potential negative impact. We ask that the Planning Commission and City Council not approve this project at this time.
Our main concern centers around the traffic impact this development will have on an already overburdened Chipeta Drive, a major north-south arterial bypass in the southwestern segment of the city. As the bulk of major new business and retail development has expanded south along Highway 550, and as more and more residential development has occurred west of the city, Chipeta Road has become a de-facto highway bypass route. Sunset Mesa cuts off any other options for east-west travel, and further development of city facilities on Sunset Mesa have created additional traffic burden on Chipeta Road.
Rather than give our taxpayer dollars to Matt Miles for this ill-considered development, the city, county and CDOT should focus development funds on expansion and improvement of Chipeta Road first, including lane additions and fully protected and regulated intersection infrastructure (dedicated turn lanes, signal lights, etc.) for these intersections:
1) Chipeta Road and Cobble Creek Drive;
2) Chipeta Road and 6450 Road;
and most importantly,
3) Chipeta and Highway 550.
Once these road improvements are made, then the city and county can reconsider new high-density housing developments like “The Hub” along Chipeta Road, or other west-side city or county developments that are likely to add more traffic burden to Chipeta.
Thank you for your kind and thoughtful consideration,
Alicia George
Montrose
Living in the Twilight Zone
So for four years, everything bad has been Trump’s fault? He shut down travel from China at the first case of the virus, sent hospital ships to New York and California. Set up field hospitals and sent ventilators that were never used in New York City. Dr. Falsie said not to worry at first then maybe wear a mask or distant ourselves. Then changed his mind almost daily.
We have a grandson and two of his friends who after graduating from high school in Seattle flew to Nashville and drove all over the northeastern U.S. with a week and a half before he was to go back to school. They went through Kentucky on to Niagara Falls, down to North Carolina, back threw Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas to Boulder. They were going to come and see us but didn’t realize it would have taken so long on the trip. We told them it had snowed on the Continental Divide and they didn’t know what that was. These are high school graduates and they were planning to go to the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone with two days left.
There was a lady who traveled from the East Coast and complained about how we were not masking up. How many places and people did she pass to get here and tell us that?
Our fifth-wheel and ATVs have sat in our driveway all year so as not to go where we may have contact with others.
Steve Thomas
Montrose
