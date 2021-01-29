After 1,460 days of incompetence and malice:
• We now have a strategy of getting 100 million vaccines out, instead of another round of golf while 4,000 Americans die a day from COVID.
• We now will have daily press briefings with transparency, facts and honesty, instead of lies and hours of Trump trying to feed his vanity, build his business brand and raise money for his coffers.
• We now will have a president being advised by science, educators, environmentalists and trusted medical professionals, not a witch doctor and the “Pillow Guy.”
• We now will have an attorney general who represents all Americans, “The Rule of Law,” the Constitution, and checks and balances, not one that was nothing but a boot licker for Trump.
• We now have a president who gets his intelligence briefings daily from our respected military leaders and the intelligence community, not Sean Hannity and Putin.
• We now will soon have a stimulus package that is not a slap in the face to hard working Americans, get the economy back on track and the ability to open schools safely, instead of another handout to the rich and powerful elites in this country.
• We now will see what patriotism and honoring the military is supposed to resemble, instead of the grandstanding of nationalism and the disrespecting of our veterans, from a four-time draft dodger and a family that has never served.
• We now will see a country where respect and dignity will be given to all Americans no matter religion, skin color, gender or who they love, not a WH spending 24 hours a day tweeting hateful, racist, sexist, degrading-inflammatory propaganda.
Kevin Kuns
Montrose
Unity
If Joe Biden truly wants to unify the United States, call off the impeachment. If you mean what you say, show us. Don’t just be a politician, walk the walk. This would show us that you are not just a part of the “swamp.”
Ed Moreland
Montrose
‘Flood the zone’
In 2016, political strategist Steve Bannon told Bloomberg Financial Reporter Michael Lewis: “Democrats don’t matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with (expletive).” Bannon’s strategy worked. As a result, America will never be the same.
By “media,” Bannon meant literally all media — talk radio, CNN, FOX News, all traditional news, social media, et. al. The “flood” flowed from one Twitter user, charismatic provocateur, Donald Trump.
The expletive Bannon used referred to a continuous flood of startling disinformation, inflammatory rhetoric and personal attacks. Since it came from the U.S. president, like it or not, all media reported it.
Thus, Trump surfaced real and imagined grievances. Genuine passion and cult-like devotion resulted. Bannon’s strategy worked so well, an attack on the U.S. Capitol left citizens dead and a nation horribly divided. It’s worth noting. Bannon often restates his belief, “A revolution can be a good thing.” However, an anarchist’s revolutions always result in horrendous death tolls, near total economic destruction and even world war.
Question: Is that what we want our children to inherit from us? We are a single assassin’s bullet away from the unspeakable. This is important: Children will suffer most, suffer the longest. Some won’t survive.
So, pray for peace. Pray for our presidents, both Trump and Biden, vice-presidents, too. Tell our government representatives, make america gracious again.
(Note: Bannon was caught stealing nearly a million dollars from Trump supporters. President Trump pardoned him. So, the strategist is now free to help flood the zone for his old boss and others like him.)
Larry Heath
Montrose
I have already had enough of our newly elected congresswoman, Lauren Boebert. I have had enough of conspiracy theories and right-wing antics and have not seen from Ms. Boebert any attempt to rein in her support of these theories. Colorado’s 3rd District needs a level headed representative who can work across the aisle to accomplish priority needs for the Western Slope. I am not saying rein in gun rights, I am saying we have bigger issues than to watch her use her term in Congress fighting to carry her Glock into the House. Her first three bills submitted for consideration are not reflective of the values that Coloradans have with respect to our environment and the consideration we need to have for one another during this pandemic. I hope that with a little more time Ms. Boebert will mature into the representative we need, not the show boater we have.
Pam Rule
Montrose
Observations on current events
Well, it did not take too long for the hubris of our elected representatives in the Colorado House and Senate to show through. It seems they now feel like they should be paid per diem for not showing up at the Capitol in order to work from home. I’ve always understood that per diem was to cover expenses when you were away from home. The vote looked like it pretty much went along party lines in the House and somewhat so in the Senate with somewhere between 10 and 13 Republicans supporting the “money grab.” Congrats to the Democrats — at least they stayed true to their party’s agenda of “we want as much as we can get.”As a Trump supporter, I am disheartened at his decision to commute/pardon the convicted mastermind in the slaying of a Syracuse, New York police officer. What was he thinking? Totally unacceptable.
Now for some advice for our newly elected representative, Lauren Boebert. “Hey, take it easy please. You’ve got plenty of time to make a splash and get your message across. The folks in your district want your representation. Be yourself and let people find out on their own where you stand. Remember that you are a freshman representative — you just got there. And above all, please don’t align yourself with the 3%ers. The 3%ers make up the farthest end of the political spectrum. They are so far ‘right’ they might as well be ‘left.’ They fall closer in theory to the Nazi party than the Republican party. And, I am a lifelong Republican. It’s OK to say you represent the militia because that is ALL of us. The 3%’ers….not so!”
Who would have guessed that the hypocrisy of the “big tech” companies would begin to show so soon. Now Amazon has come out against “mail-in voting” by their employees who will be looking at unionization. Talk about trying to play both ends against the middle. Hypocrisy in its purest form.
In closing, Biden has now come out saying that there is “nothing we can do” to address the trajectory of COVID-19 in the next few months. Must be his way of saying, we really don’t have a clue.
Kip Mecum
Montrose
Free testing
Why in the world isn’t our country doing free testing? According to the state (Jan. 18, 2021) Montrose has 2,702 cases, 41 deaths, and an almost 20% positive rate? Now more than ever, the Board of County Commissioners should allow the health department to administer free tests!
Nadine Evans
Montrose
