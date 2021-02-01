Losing sight of fair and balanced reporting
The article from publisher Dennis Anderson repeats the left-wing talking point that the election fraud is a conspiracy theory. Now I understand why most articles on the Daily Press opinion page are liberal. Your publisher, like most of the national media, has lost sight of what “fair and balanced reporting” means. If Democrats think that it is preposterous to suggest that “the greatest democracy on earth allowed the election to be stolen,” then immediately pass legislation for a non-partisan election investigation commission (as suggested in Tom Howe’s Nov. 6 MDP letter). If confidence in our election process is not restored, this nation is no more.
We agree with Mr. Anderson that storming the Congress building is appalling and those involved should be punished. We also agree that a few hundred “put a stain on” tens of thousands. What we won’t agree on is that the goal was “to stop the democratic process.” Regardless of what the crazies causing damage were thinking, it is laughable to suggest that the other 99% of the people there were seditious. In addition to calling for election integrity, those people are appalled at crimes committed by the Obama administration, the treasonous attempted coup of the Trump presidency, and the media cover-up of Biden family corruption. Where’s the media outrage at that?
Conservatives see the left using terms like sedition for the current turmoil and they see hypocrisy, after over a year of the left condoning, financing and participating in riots in major cities. That is not deflection. It is only suggesting that the left turns a blind eye when it suits them. It also destroys any credibility they think they may have. Conservatives also see Pelosi’s latest impeachment farce as another baseless attempt to bring Trump down at any cost (sedition).
Regarding the suggestion that “Republicans take back their party,” the people standing up for Trump and objecting to election fraud represent the overwhelming majority of conservatives in this country. They are the Republican party. To suggest that people like Mitt Romney represent the party is a joke. Of course liberals want “Republicans” like Romney who will stay down when they are kicked. (Where was the media the last twelve years when the once-great Democratic party was radicalized by anti-semites, anti-Christians, socialists and identity politics?)
The Hub is the wrong project in the wrong place to everyone except city officials. However there is one other aspect to the Hub that will greatly influence the future development of Montrose. That is the unconscionable density of 15 units per acre. That is high density on steroids. Something we see in crowded cities. More than that, it establishes a precedent. The next developer that comes in starts with 15 units per acre. That’s the way the development game is played. Create a precedent which then becomes the norm. The city can say no to the next high density development but will cave with the threat of lawsuits. After all, there is no defensible reason why that density is allowed for Matt Miles and not succeeding developments. The city will moan and groan about how their hands are tied and approve them. And they will come. The higher the density the more profitable the development. They may not get the same 2.35 million dollar gift from our city manager in his role playing Father Christmas with our tax dollars, but we will be saddled with more and more of these developments. In cities the excuse for ever higher density is the high cost and limited availability of land. These aren’t true obstacles in Montrose. We have lots of space for reasonable developments and land cost is not prohibitive. Do we really want to enrich developers at the cost of quality of life in Montrose? That is exactly the decision we are facing in the approval of the Hub project.
