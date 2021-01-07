Thanks to Botanical Gardens team
We are very glad that the volunteers and Lorraine Shide of the Botanic Gardens decided to decorate. The people driving or walking by can still enjoy, at least in part, the usual great Christmas light display. It looks beautiful and is so much appreciated. Thanks! Thanks! Thanks!
Gary and Nicki Parsons
Montrose
Trump’s actions helped give the world a massive breakthrough
This month Trump’s diplomacy gave the world a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East. Prior presidents have been abject failures in achieving comprehensive peace between Israel and its neighbors, but Trump is succeeding. Morocco is now the fourth Arab country to agree to normalize relations with Israel, joining UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. Compare that to eight years of Obama propping up the Iranian Mullahs, giving ISIS free reign, and watching large portions of the middle east slip into chaos.
Just another reminder of the accomplishments of our president in four short years. Trump is the only president in recent history who hasn’t gotten us into new wars and actually reduced our involvement in never-ending conflicts like Syria and Afghanistan (after destroying ISIS). He brought North Korea to the negotiating table and reduced its aggressive behavior where prior presidents did nothing but accommodate. While Biden told us how nice China was while his family enriched themselves, Trump made agreements that make trade with that nation less unfair. He removed us from the Iran Nuclear agreement and put Iran on notice that the free reign Obama gave them for conflicts in the Middle East was over.
After eight years of Obama destroying our economy, Trump instituted lower taxes and free market policies giving us robust economic growth and historically record low unemployment pre-pandemic. Where Obama tried to destroy the oil industry, Trump implemented policies resulting in this nation being energy independent. Where Obama used racial politics to turn Americans against each other, Trump made real inroads in convincing the minority communities they have received nothing from the Democrat party. Trump has rebuilt and supported our military after Obama neglected it. He supports our police in the face of Democrat’s efforts to demonize and defund them. He has appointed judges who respect the fact their role is to interpret the law, not make the law. He has reduced the invasion of illegal immigrants that the prior administration openly encouraged.
If Biden is actually inaugurated in spite of the fraud, how long will the media be able to continue the cover-up of Biden’s corruption and incompetence? How long will it take him to completely destroy small businesses and any chance of an economic recovery? How long will middle America tolerate further destruction of the country they cherish?
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Election integrity
We are facing the most explosive national conspiracy theory of all time. The “who killed JFK” conspiracy ran berserk within our media for 40 years. Wikipedia’s coverage of that assassination and resultant related conspiracy theories contains over 30,000 words – that’s more than the novel “The Old Man and the Sea.” The Warren Commission, charged with resolving the issue, did nothing more than create more grounds for conspiracy theories.
I experienced all the “who killed JFK” theory rampage. I do not want to go through continuous, meaningless media blather about “did Trump win the 2020 Election” (or “did Biden steal the 2020 Election” — take your pick) for the rest of my life. Congress, the administration, and the courts — all the way to the Supreme Court — absolutely have to join hands in what should be the most crucial bipartisan action in this nation’s recent lifetime — resolving all questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 national election.
We don’t have JFK’s dead body as a catalyst. However, we have an even more damaging issue to resolve — one that could, and will, if left unresolved, make the next election a disaster in the making. We have a virus running rampant in our election process.
The first thing the 117th Congress and the presidency, beginning on Jan. 7, 2021, should demand Congressional legislation (not a resolution) to charter and finance a 2020 election investigation commission outside the federal government. The commission should be formed and supported by the state legislatures, with unbridled authorization to investigate the overwhelming reports of incompetency and possible fraud during the 2020 election. Then, the commission should draft and recommend firm national guidelines for the 2022 and ensuing elections. Congress can then act to establish reliable election procedures for implementation by the states.
Tom Howe
Hotchkiss
The media withholding information on the Bidens is election tampering
The Biden family cover ups lack of media coverage prior to the election kind of reminds us back to Harry Reid’s comment to the Huffington Post about Mitt Romney in the 2012 election lead up: “He (Mitt Romney) had not paid taxes in 10 years.” After Obama won the election, partly as the result of a false comment that swayed public opinion, Reid’s comment was, “He’s (Mitt Romney), not president.” Reid’s lack of ethics in starting a rumor he knew or should have known was false did not matter, winning was all that mattered. Does ethics mean anything? The definition of ethics is “doing the right thing even if nobody is watching.” Or is it all about winning?
The media withholding coverage of the Biden family is kind of the inverse in that withholding the news until after the election and until after Biden is the unofficial winner of the election. The media wanted Biden to win even if they did not do their job of reporting the facts. We the people pay the media’s wages. The first amendment is to allow the press to watch over the government and inform the populace. The press is to be the people’s advocate, not a cheerleader for a particular party or candidate. The press should not form a conclusion but to find the facts so the people can form a conclusion. The media’s withholding of this information is definitely election tampering.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Make America great again
America is back! It is time to “make America great again.” Now that our disrupter-in-chief is on the way out the door, we can re-engage with the world again, demonstrating leadership, re-engaging alliances, addressing world-wide problems and regaining world-wide respect among nations.
For too long we have lost respect around the world for our disruptive foreign policy, breaking alliances and showing the world a xenophobic immigration policy. We now have the opportunity to show world leadership by re-engaging a climate policy, promoting human rights, promoting alliances and fostering goodwill.
This is what it really means to “make America great again.”
Wayne Quade
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.